×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Brooklyn Johnny Partners With RCA Records for New Label, District 18

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Brooklyn Johnny has entered into an exclusive partnership with RCA Records for a new joint venture label, District 18 Entertainment, the companies announced today. Brooklyn Johnny will be CEO of the label.

Over the past two years Brooklyn Johnny has played an instrumental role in bringing Cardi B and Kodak Black to Atlantic Records in his role as a consultant for the label. He got his start operating a recording studio in, you guessed it, Brooklyn.

Peter Edge, Chairman & CEO, RCA Records commented, “Brooklyn Johnny has established himself as a major force in hip-hop by elevating the careers of many artists with his creative vision, passion and ambition.  His past accomplishments and unique approach to finding and developing young talent is what makes him distinctly standout from others.”

Mark Pitts, President, Urban Music, RCA Records/CEO ByStorm Entertainment said, “The music business today is a game for the younger generation and Johnny is playing it well, as he has proven he possesses all the elements it takes to be successful.”

Johnny said, “I’m looking forward to rapidly pushing the culture forward with this new venture.  Peter Edge and Mark Pitts have both been great supporters of me for quite some time, so this partnership was natural. District 18 Entertainment will be a destination for the next generation of superstars. Stay tuned.”

Popular on Variety

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Music

  • Brooklyn Johnny Partners With RCA Records

    Brooklyn Johnny Partners With RCA Records for New Label, District 18

    Brooklyn Johnny has entered into an exclusive partnership with RCA Records for a new joint venture label, District 18 Entertainment, the companies announced today. Brooklyn Johnny will be CEO of the label. Over the past two years Brooklyn Johnny has played an instrumental role in bringing Cardi B and Kodak Black to Atlantic Records in his […]

  • "On Air" at the Talksport Radio

    It’s Long Past Time for Big Radio to Pay Artists, Producers and Labels (Guest Column)

    Brooklyn Johnny has entered into an exclusive partnership with RCA Records for a new joint venture label, District 18 Entertainment, the companies announced today. Brooklyn Johnny will be CEO of the label. Over the past two years Brooklyn Johnny has played an instrumental role in bringing Cardi B and Kodak Black to Atlantic Records in his […]

  • How Jered Threatin Faked Ticket Sales

    Did Threatin’s Ridiculous European Tour Stunt Actually Work?

    Brooklyn Johnny has entered into an exclusive partnership with RCA Records for a new joint venture label, District 18 Entertainment, the companies announced today. Brooklyn Johnny will be CEO of the label. Over the past two years Brooklyn Johnny has played an instrumental role in bringing Cardi B and Kodak Black to Atlantic Records in his […]

  • Usher House

    Usher Takes Hit on Sale of Los Angeles Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    Brooklyn Johnny has entered into an exclusive partnership with RCA Records for a new joint venture label, District 18 Entertainment, the companies announced today. Brooklyn Johnny will be CEO of the label. Over the past two years Brooklyn Johnny has played an instrumental role in bringing Cardi B and Kodak Black to Atlantic Records in his […]

  • Kim Kardashian on Kanye West's Visit

    Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Liked Trump's 'Personality,' but Didn't Know His Policies

    Brooklyn Johnny has entered into an exclusive partnership with RCA Records for a new joint venture label, District 18 Entertainment, the companies announced today. Brooklyn Johnny will be CEO of the label. Over the past two years Brooklyn Johnny has played an instrumental role in bringing Cardi B and Kodak Black to Atlantic Records in his […]

  • NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 13: BMI

    John Legend Steals the Show With Surprise 'Dock'-ing at BMI Country Awards

    Brooklyn Johnny has entered into an exclusive partnership with RCA Records for a new joint venture label, District 18 Entertainment, the companies announced today. Brooklyn Johnny will be CEO of the label. Over the past two years Brooklyn Johnny has played an instrumental role in bringing Cardi B and Kodak Black to Atlantic Records in his […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad