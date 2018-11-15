Brooklyn Johnny Partners With RCA Records for New Label, District 18

Brooklyn Johnny has entered into an exclusive partnership with RCA Records for a new joint venture label, District 18 Entertainment, the companies announced today. Brooklyn Johnny will be CEO of the label.

Over the past two years Brooklyn Johnny has played an instrumental role in bringing Cardi B and Kodak Black to Atlantic Records in his role as a consultant for the label. He got his start operating a recording studio in, you guessed it, Brooklyn.

Peter Edge, Chairman & CEO, RCA Records commented, “Brooklyn Johnny has established himself as a major force in hip-hop by elevating the careers of many artists with his creative vision, passion and ambition. His past accomplishments and unique approach to finding and developing young talent is what makes him distinctly standout from others.”

Mark Pitts, President, Urban Music, RCA Records/CEO ByStorm Entertainment said, “The music business today is a game for the younger generation and Johnny is playing it well, as he has proven he possesses all the elements it takes to be successful.”

Johnny said, “I’m looking forward to rapidly pushing the culture forward with this new venture. Peter Edge and Mark Pitts have both been great supporters of me for quite some time, so this partnership was natural. District 18 Entertainment will be a destination for the next generation of superstars. Stay tuned.”