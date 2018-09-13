Brat Studios Launching Record Label (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

On the heels of $30 million in new financing, Brat Studios, the company behind teen shows like “Chicken Girls” and “Total Eclipse,” is launching a record label, it announced today.

The company has already released several digital singles related to its shows — “Photograph,” an original song by “Chicken Girls” star Annie LeBlanc (pictured above) —  has garnered 14 million views on YouTube, and Brat songs have already earned 12 million streams on Spotify and substantial sales on iTunes. LeBlanc’s cover of Lisa Loeb’s 1994 hit “Stay” even garnered a thumbs-up from the songwriter herself.

“We’re eager to make our mark on the music industry,” said Brat co-founder Rob Fishman, who notes that the company will not initially be releasing physical product but has secured digital distribution through Tunecore as well as Spotify, iTunes and Amazon.

Likewise, Brat Records’ deals initially will be for one-off singles (under a variety of different terms), rather than long-term contracts. “We’re starting out by releasing a suite of singles and compilations in partnership with artists,” he says, “not signing them to anything exclusive.”

He also notes that whereas the company’s earlier music efforts were largely intended to promote its shows, “Here, there’s a music-first approach. We’ll be looking for talent both inside and outside of our universal of characters.”
Brat’s new music efforts will be led by new hire Lucas Thomashow, a former Google employee who started the DJ duo Cherry Beach.   The new division will team up talent with emerging songwriters and producers to create releases under the Brat Records banner. In addition, the company is building a presence on music services like Spotify, where recent playlists including Brat Radio and the Chicken Girls Playlist recently went live.  “There are a lot of emerging artists with huge fanbases who are being ignored by mainstream,” Fishman says, “and we’re here for them.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More Digital

  • Tim Armstrong, Oath CEO

    Verizon Confirms Oath CEO Tim Armstrong Will Leave at End of 2018

    On the heels of $30 million in new financing, Brat Studios, the company behind teen shows like “Chicken Girls” and “Total Eclipse,” is launching a record label, it announced today. The company has already released several digital singles related to its shows — “Photograph,” an original song by “Chicken Girls” star Annie LeBlanc (pictured above) […]

  • Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president

    Apple Unveils New iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone Xr

    On the heels of $30 million in new financing, Brat Studios, the company behind teen shows like “Chicken Girls” and “Total Eclipse,” is launching a record label, it announced today. The company has already released several digital singles related to its shows — “Photograph,” an original song by “Chicken Girls” star Annie LeBlanc (pictured above) […]

  • Apple, Steve Jobs Apple CEO Steve

    How to Watch Apple's New iPhone Launch Event Live

    On the heels of $30 million in new financing, Brat Studios, the company behind teen shows like “Chicken Girls” and “Total Eclipse,” is launching a record label, it announced today. The company has already released several digital singles related to its shows — “Photograph,” an original song by “Chicken Girls” star Annie LeBlanc (pictured above) […]

  • BMI

    BMI Distributes Record $1.12 Billion in Royalties, Doubles Down on GMR Subpoena

    On the heels of $30 million in new financing, Brat Studios, the company behind teen shows like “Chicken Girls” and “Total Eclipse,” is launching a record label, it announced today. The company has already released several digital singles related to its shows — “Photograph,” an original song by “Chicken Girls” star Annie LeBlanc (pictured above) […]

  • Amazon Appoints Sahar Baghery as Senior

    Amazon Prime Video Appoints Sahar Baghery as Senior Business Development Exec for EMEA

    On the heels of $30 million in new financing, Brat Studios, the company behind teen shows like “Chicken Girls” and “Total Eclipse,” is launching a record label, it announced today. The company has already released several digital singles related to its shows — “Photograph,” an original song by “Chicken Girls” star Annie LeBlanc (pictured above) […]

  • Roger Lynch Pandora

    Pandora CEO Roger Lynch Discusses Forthcoming Label Negotiations

    On the heels of $30 million in new financing, Brat Studios, the company behind teen shows like “Chicken Girls” and “Total Eclipse,” is launching a record label, it announced today. The company has already released several digital singles related to its shows — “Photograph,” an original song by “Chicken Girls” star Annie LeBlanc (pictured above) […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad