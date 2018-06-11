Bozoma Saint John Exits Uber for Endeavor Marketing Chief Gig

Bozoma Saint John has left Uber for Endeavor, where she joins as chief marketing officer. Speaking to Variety, the veteran executive, whose start date has yet to be determined, says she is “very excited” for her new role, in which she will oversee marketing for all of the holding companies of WME-IMG.

“Essentially, this is very much like what I’ve done before — how do you connect the different pieces of a portfolio to make the brand stronger,” she says. Asked if she has graduated from music, Saint John, who rose up the ranks at Pepsi before joining Apple and helping launch the tech giant’s Apple Music service says, “I never left pop culture ever, and this is like the apex for of pop culture in general — music, sports, it’s so much. I feel like the CMO of pop culture!”

Endeavor encompasses a range of premium properties and agencies, including comedic management house Dixon Talent and artist management and consulting agency the Wall Group. Additionally, the Endeavor family includes a number of strategic joint ventures, among them Euroleague Basketball and ELeague.

Saint John will also work for Endeavor’s global network of companies, which include WME, IMG, UFC, Professional Bull Riders, Miss Universe, and Frieze.

Beginning with Silver Lake’s initial investment in WME in 2012, Endeavor has attracted strategic partners including CPPIB, Fidelity, Focus Media, FountainVest, GIC, Mubadala, Sequoia Capital, SoftBank, and Tencent.

Adds Saint John: “I love the idea of working with not one but any number of brands, who come to Endeavor for solutions on global marketing.”

Saint John joined Uber as chief brand officer one year ago.