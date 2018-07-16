‘Live from Daryl’s House’ to Relaunch in the Fall Via BMG Partnership (EXCLUSIVE)

BMG has partnered with executive producers Daryl Hall and Jonathan Wolfson to secure worldwide rights for Hall’s Webby Award-winning TV series, “Live from Daryl’s House” and will begin producing new segments beginning this fall, the company announced today. The agreement includes worldwide rights to the complete run of 82 episodes filmed from 2007-2016, and the company is seeking distribution partners for the new episodes. Good Cop Bad Cop Productions’ Hall and Wolfson as well as BMG’s Joe Thomas and Bob Frank in executive producer roles, while Sound Off Productions’ Domenic Cotter will remain as producer.

Hall said, “I’m really excited to work with BMG, who are enthusiastic about taking this show to the next level with me. Fans have been asking me when we are returning, so I am pleased to say that we are headed into production in the fall.”

BMG administers most of the biggest hits in Daryl Hall & John Oates’ publishing catalog since acquiring Primary Wave Music in 2013 for a reported $150 million, and have been successful with recent synchs such as “You Make My Dreams (Come True)” in TV spots for Dick’s Sporting Goods and McDonald’s U.K. Earlier this year, BMG released the first new Hall & Oates single in more than a decade, “Philly Forget Me Not,” featuring Train’s Pat Monahan. The two groups are currently on tour together.

Filmed on location and at Hall’s homes in New York State, “Live from Daryl’s House,” features the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer hosting and performing alongside the likes of both veterans (Smokey Robinson, Toots & the Maytals, Todd Rundgren, Joe Walsh) and younger artists who have been influenced by him (Amos Lee, Mayer Hawthorne, Aloe Blacc, Elle King).

Co-Executive Producer Wolfson added, “We are thrilled to be working with BMG’s team, moving forward. They’re a perfect fit for us, as they have the global reach and personal touch that this show deserves.”

BMG U.S. svp audiovisual Joe Thomas said, “This new joint venture is yet another example of BMG’s growth in the audiovisual market. We couldn’t be more excited to be working with the ‘LFDH’ team to present the show to fans across the globe.”

“Live from Daryl’s House” joins other assets in BMG’s burgeoning film and TV properties, including a pair of performance series in PBS’ legendary “Soundstage” and “Berlin Live,” a show created with leading European cultural broadcaster Arte. The company also released its first film, the feature-length Joan Jett documentary, “Bad Reputation,” which premiered at Sundance earlier this year and was acquired by Magnolia. The company is readying the documentary, “Rude Boy: The Story of Trojan Records,” marking the 50th anniversary of the fabled and influential reggae label, and is currently in production on a David Crosby doc produced by Cameron Crowe as well as a film spotlighting the legendary promoters and agents who built the original live rock concert business.

“Live From Daryl’s House” initially launched as a streamed web series and went on to air on MTV Live/Palladia, VH1 and was syndicated by Tribune Broadcasting.