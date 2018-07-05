Fox News Alum Bill Shine Named White House Communications Chief

Fox News alumnus Bill Shine has officially joined the Trump administration as the White House’s head of communications, a move that accentuates President Donald Trump’s ties to the 21st Century Fox-owned media outlet.
Shine will succeed Hope Hicks in the role of communications chief, a tough assignment in an administration where leaks are plentiful and the President is known for his unpredictability and for sending Twitter messages at all hours of the day. Shine’s formal title is special assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for communications.
Over the years, Shine rose from being a producer at Fox News to having a hand in many of its programming operations. When he left the outlet last year, he was one of its co-presidents.
