Beyonce to Perform at City of Hope Gala

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR PARKWOOD ENTERTAINMENT - Beyonce performs during the Formation World Tour at Stade de France on Thursday, July 21, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniela Vesco/Invision for Parkwood Entertainment/AP Images)
CREDIT: Invision for Parkwood Entertainment

Beyoncé will perform at the City of Hope gala on October 11 in Los Angeles, it was announced today, a week after the final performance of her “OTRII” four-month tour with Jay-Z.

City of Hope, a renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases, is honoring Jon Platt with its prestigious Spirit of Life award. Platt is Beyonce and Jay-Z’s longtime publisher and is the outgoing chairman and CEO of Warner/Chappell Music; he is expected to take the helm at Sony/ATV Music Publishing in April.

The evening’s host will be Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z, multi-Grammy winner/entrepreneur, will present the award to Platt.

In its 45-year history, the organization’s music, film and entertainment industry group has raised more than $118 million for City of Hope and has honored some of the key figures in the music and entertainment industry, including Mo Ostin, Clive Davis, Quincy Jones, Frances W. Preston, Shelli and Irving Azoff, Edgar Bronfman Jr., Doug Morris, and Lucian Grainge.

“Beyoncé agreed to perform without a moment’s hesitation, and that wasn’t just for me,” said Jon Platt. “She wanted to be part of our celebration for the patients, doctors, scientists, and nurses who make City of Hope a place where miracles can happen. That’s what makes her a cultural icon. She’s not only a genius, in a class of her own, but she has phenomenal heart and soul, and she knows how to use them. This event is going to be one for the ages.”

“I am happy to be in a room that celebrates Jon and the important work he does behind the scenes,” said Beyoncé. “City of Hope has done much needed research and has provided quality care for patients for over a hundred years. I am honored to be a part of an event that represents an organization that works so tirelessly caring for others first and foremost.”

For more information about donating to City of Hope and purchasing tickets to the upcoming gala dinner, please visit CityofHope.org/mfei-spirit.

Popular on Variety

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

More Music

  • IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR PARKWOOD ENTERTAINMENT -

    Beyonce to Perform at City of Hope Gala

    Beyoncé will perform at the City of Hope gala on October 11 in Los Angeles, it was announced today, a week after the final performance of her “OTRII” four-month tour with Jay-Z. City of Hope, a renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases, is honoring Jon Platt with its prestigious Spirit […]

  • Sir Paul McCartneySir Paul McCartney in

    Paul McCartney Lands No. 1 Album for First Time in 36 Years

    Beyoncé will perform at the City of Hope gala on October 11 in Los Angeles, it was announced today, a week after the final performance of her “OTRII” four-month tour with Jay-Z. City of Hope, a renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases, is honoring Jon Platt with its prestigious Spirit […]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify to Launch in Middle East and North Africa in November (Report)

    Beyoncé will perform at the City of Hope gala on October 11 in Los Angeles, it was announced today, a week after the final performance of her “OTRII” four-month tour with Jay-Z. City of Hope, a renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases, is honoring Jon Platt with its prestigious Spirit […]

  • Sony/ATV Chief Martin Bandier Confirms Departure

    Sony/ATV Chief Martin Bandier Confirms Departure in Letter to Staff

    Beyoncé will perform at the City of Hope gala on October 11 in Los Angeles, it was announced today, a week after the final performance of her “OTRII” four-month tour with Jay-Z. City of Hope, a renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases, is honoring Jon Platt with its prestigious Spirit […]

  • The Band Perry

    The Band Perry Emerge Out of 'Dark Period' With Rick Rubin-Aided Electronic Sound (EXCLUSIVE)

    Beyoncé will perform at the City of Hope gala on October 11 in Los Angeles, it was announced today, a week after the final performance of her “OTRII” four-month tour with Jay-Z. City of Hope, a renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases, is honoring Jon Platt with its prestigious Spirit […]

  • Warner Music Group Logo

    Warner Music to Acquire EMP Merchandising for $180 Million

    Beyoncé will perform at the City of Hope gala on October 11 in Los Angeles, it was announced today, a week after the final performance of her “OTRII” four-month tour with Jay-Z. City of Hope, a renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases, is honoring Jon Platt with its prestigious Spirit […]

  • Troye SivanVariety and Women in Film

    Troye Sivan on Eminem's Use of A Homophobic Slur: 'I Don't Think There's Ever Really A Reason'

    Beyoncé will perform at the City of Hope gala on October 11 in Los Angeles, it was announced today, a week after the final performance of her “OTRII” four-month tour with Jay-Z. City of Hope, a renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases, is honoring Jon Platt with its prestigious Spirit […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad