Beyonce to Perform at City of Hope Gala

Beyoncé will perform at the City of Hope gala on October 11 in Los Angeles, it was announced today, a week after the final performance of her “OTRII” four-month tour with Jay-Z.

City of Hope, a renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases, is honoring Jon Platt with its prestigious Spirit of Life award. Platt is Beyonce and Jay-Z’s longtime publisher and is the outgoing chairman and CEO of Warner/Chappell Music; he is expected to take the helm at Sony/ATV Music Publishing in April.

The evening’s host will be Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z, multi-Grammy winner/entrepreneur, will present the award to Platt.

In its 45-year history, the organization’s music, film and entertainment industry group has raised more than $118 million for City of Hope and has honored some of the key figures in the music and entertainment industry, including Mo Ostin, Clive Davis, Quincy Jones, Frances W. Preston, Shelli and Irving Azoff, Edgar Bronfman Jr., Doug Morris, and Lucian Grainge.

“Beyoncé agreed to perform without a moment’s hesitation, and that wasn’t just for me,” said Jon Platt. “She wanted to be part of our celebration for the patients, doctors, scientists, and nurses who make City of Hope a place where miracles can happen. That’s what makes her a cultural icon. She’s not only a genius, in a class of her own, but she has phenomenal heart and soul, and she knows how to use them. This event is going to be one for the ages.”

“I am happy to be in a room that celebrates Jon and the important work he does behind the scenes,” said Beyoncé. “City of Hope has done much needed research and has provided quality care for patients for over a hundred years. I am honored to be a part of an event that represents an organization that works so tirelessly caring for others first and foremost.”

For more information about donating to City of Hope and purchasing tickets to the upcoming gala dinner, please visit CityofHope.org/mfei-spirit.