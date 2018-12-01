Holiday Shopping 2018: The Best Gifts For Media Junkies

Content is king, and if your gift giving list this season includes people who are producing new content or need to constantly stay in the loop with news and entertainment, we’ve rounded up 9 gifts that will help them stay connected.

1. Fire TV Stick 4K With Alexa Voice Remote

Cut the cord and stream your favorite shows and movies with the best-selling Fire TV stick from Amazon. This latest model features a powerful new WiFi antenna design that’s optimized for crystal clear, 4K Ultra HD streaming. Connect the Fire TV to your streaming apps, like Hulu, Netflix, CBS All Access and more. Launch and search for programs by using the Alexa Voice Remote (I.e. “Alexa, play “‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘”). You can also use the Alexa-enabled Fire TV to check the weather, turn off the lights, and even check connected camera feeds around the house. Purchase: $49.99 on Amazon.com.

2. All-New Sonos One Two-Room Set

High-end sound meets smart-home capability with this best-selling Sonos One bundle. For the first time, Sonos’ legendary sound quality is combined with Alexa, letting you control your music and speakers using just your voice. Sonos’ chic, modern speakers have won accolades from design enthusiasts and audiophiles alike, and you can pair the speakers together or integrate them into your existing home theater setup. Sonos’ industry-leading technology is on full display, with a four-core processor, Class-D amplifiers and custom-built drivers for rich, room-filling sound. Purchase: $379 on Sonos.com.

3. Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earphones

Superior sound quality meets craftsmanship and convenience with these portable Bluetooth earbuds from renowned Danish design and electronics company, Bang & Olufsen. The wireless in-ear design is constructed from premium materials for a durable, comfortable fit with less adjusting. B&O’s “Near Field Magnetic Induction” (NFMI) technology, meantime, delivers better connectivity and less degradation than other earbuds, for crystal clear sound. Ready for gifting, this set includes a handsome leather carrying case that doubles as a charger. Just 20 minutes in the charging case gets you up to one hour of play time. Purchase: $225.99 on Amazon.com.

4. Galaxy Tab A 8″ Tablet

Take hold of your content with the popular Galaxy Tab A 32GB tablet. Updated with a longer-lasting battery and an enhanced, corner-to-corner widescreen display, you’ll see your movies, games and photos in a sharper, clearer light. The battery gets you up to 14 hours of playback on a single charge, while an 8MP camera lets you take crisp and convenient photos and videos. A 5MP front-facing camera is great for video chats with loved ones back home, while the expandable storage lets you store more photos, videos, apps and memories on your tablet without worry. (For a limited time, Samsung is offering a free charging dock with every Galaxy Tab A Tablet). Purchase: $199.99 on Samsung.com.

5. The New Yorker Encyclopedia of Cartoons

Say what you want about the current writing of the venerable publication, but The New Yorker’s cartoons continue to incite reactions and captivate audiences around the world. This monumental, two-volume collection features nearly 10 decades worth of cartoons from the magazine, along with commentary by Bob Mankoff (the former cartoon editor) and a foreword by David Remnick. Nearly 3000 cartoons are presented in the this collection, including familiar New Yorker themes and visual tropes, like meeting St. Peter, being stranded on a desert island, Adam and Eve, and the Grim Reaper.

Presented in a beautiful red slip-case, this hard-bound tome makes a great addition to any bookcase, office, or coffee table, and is a delightful gift for both fans of The New Yorker, as well as those looking to find some levity in the meandering day to day news cycle. Purchase: $42.99 on Amazon.com.

6. Magazine Subscriptions

Whether you like to consume your content in print or digitally, you’ll find thousands of magazine and journal subscriptions at DiscountMags.com. Getting someone a gift subscription is a great way to feed their curiosity and creativity – and it’s a fool-proof last minute gift as well. Place your order as a gift and the site will send your recipient a designer postcard in the mail, personalized with a custom message from you. One-year subscriptions start at just $10 and all orders ship for free. Choose from print or digital subscriptions. Most include physical magazine delivery along with behind-the-paywall access to online articles as well. Purchase: $10+ at DiscountMags.com.

7. “New Power: How Power Works in Our Hyperconnected World–and How to Make It Work for You”

Released this year, this book has surged to the top of multiple year-end lists and is a national best-seller, thanks to its fresh – and frank – analysis of our increasingly chaotic, connected age. Authors Jeremy Heimans and Henry Timms confront everything from the popularity of Facebook, to the victories of Barack Obama and Donald Trump, and the rise of the #MeToo movement, to reveal what’s truly shaping the narrative and how the forces behind these movements have propelled them to ubiquity. Merging stories from the business world, social activism, hard news and pop culture, the authors tackle the idea of how power is built – and sustained – in today’s hyperconnected world. Purchase: $15.38 on Amazon.com.

9. Amazon Echo Show

The second-generation Echo Show lets you listen to music, watch TV and movies, make calls and set your schedule for the day all in one cleverly-designed package. The smart home device features a vibrant 10.1″ screen, and premium Dolby speakers for crisp, stereo sound. Connect your Echo Show to Alexa and ask to see lyrics with your music, check the weather, set your calendars, find recipes and more. Eight microphones and Amazon’s “far-field technology” improves responsiveness, so Alexa can hear you even while music is playing. The hands-free connectivity makes this a great addition to your busy office, as a portable screen in the kitchen, or for your next round trip. Purchase: $229.99 on Amazon.com.