×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Retail Analysts Reveal Top Tech Gifts of 2018

By

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
best tech gifts ipad apple
CREDIT: JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

It’s shaping up to be a busy holiday season for tech and electronics companies, as gaming consoles, streaming devices and televisions top the list of most anticipated gifts, according to retail analysts.

New data from Adobe Analytics forecasts that the holiday shopping season (the period from November 1 to December 31) will see more than $124 billion in total U.S. online retail sales. According to Adobe, top products this year include Dell and Lenovo laptops, LG and Samsung TVs, streaming devices (including Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV), and gaming consoles, like the Nintendo Switch.

Here’s a look at what people are picking up online this year.

1. Super Smash Brothers Ultimate

super smash brothers ultimate review buy online
CREDIT: Walmart

Released to a ton of fanfare this week, the new Super Smash Brothers game for Nintendo Switch brings together every fighter from the series for a new game play with more stages, faster combat and new attacks. Reviewers are calling it the best Smash Bros. yet. Purchase: $59.88 on Walmart.com.

2. God of War 

god of war reviews sale
CREDIT: Walmart

The hyper-realistic survival saga was just named “Game of the Year” at The Game Awards 2018, and it’s expected to sell at a rapid pace this season. Critics praise the game for seamlessly merging Norse mythology and pathos with incredibly intimate camera angles and action that bring the gaming experience closer than ever. Purchase: $39.99 on Walmart.com.

Related

3. Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Bundle

xbox fortnite bundle deal review
CREDIT: Walmart

If you’re an Xbox fan (or have one on your gifting list), this bundle provides some decent value for the price. The set includes the 1TB Xbox One S console, a wireless controller, and a full-game download of Fortnite Battle Royale – one of the biggest franchises of the year. Bonus features include the Eon cosmetic set download, 2000 V-bucks, and a one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass. Purchase: $249.99 on Walmart.com.

4. Apple iPad Pro

apple ipad pro deal review
CREDIT: BestBuy

Released earlier this year, the new 12.9″ iPad Pro is Apple’s sharpest, sleekest tablet offering yet. The iPad features an advanced, edge to edge Liquid Retina display, Face ID technology, and an A12X Bionic chip, that Apple says is faster than many PC laptops. The new Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio add to the creative and multi-tasking properties that take this iPad from casual viewing device, to a work and travel necessity. Purchase: $999.99 on BestBuy.com.

5. LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

lg smart oled tv deal review
CREDIT: Amazon

If you’re looking for a premium viewing experience, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better TV this year. The LG Smart OLED TV features AI capabilities and a built-in Google Assistant, so you can control not only your shows and apps, but also connected smart home devices using just your voice (or the LG “Magic Remote”). A new processor enhances sharpness and depth, with brighter, more brilliant colors, while bringing to life even the tiniest details on your screen. The Dolby Atmos sound system, meantime, employs the same powerful audio technology used in state-of-the-art cinemas, creating a truly immersive sound experience. Purchase: $1796.99 on Amazon.com.

6. Nintendo Switch

best nintendo switch deal
CREDIT: Walmart

This portable gaming console continues to be a best-seller, and this boxed set includes the Nintendo Switch console, a Nintendo Switch dock, a neon blue Joy-Con (L) and neon red Joy-Con (R),  two Joy-Con strap accessories, a Joy-Con grip, HDMI cable and the Nintendo Switch AC adapter. Whether you’re playing the Switch on your TV or screen, or transitioning to handheld mode, this is a gift that gamers of all ages will appreciate. Purchase: $299.00 on Walmart.com.

7. Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 2-in-1

lenovo yoga laptop chromebook review deal sale
CREDIT: Lenovo

This Lenovo “Yoga” Chromebook is one of the best values for a laptop computer, with enhanced features that are normally difficult to find at this price point. The fold-out laptop features a near-edgeless, touchscreen display with 4K UHD resolution, plus an 8th Generation Intel Core i5 processor and 128 GB of flash storage for fast response time and stress-free streaming and working. At just 0.70″ and weighing just four pounds, the laptop is super thin and lightweight. The “Yoga” also gets up to 10 hours of battery life. Purchase: $512.99 on Lenovo.com.

8. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

amazon fire tv stick review deal
CREDIT: Amazon

If you’ve cut the cord, or just want to take your movies and apps on the go, pick up an Amazon Fire TV Stick – now released in a powerful 4K version. Get brilliant picture and sound while streaming your favorite movies, TV shows and games. Connect the stick to Alexa and control your screen, volume and more with just your voice. You can also ask Alexa to call up your favorite apps, YouTube, Facebook or check your security cameras all from your screen. Bonus: Amazon Prime members can access to thousands of original shows and programs, plus ad-free listening to millions of songs with Prime Music. Get a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime herePurchase the Amazon Fire TV Stick: $49.99 on Amazon.com.

9. Nest Outdoor Security Camera

nest cam review security
CREDIT: Amazon

One of the best-reviewed security cameras in the market right now, the Nest Cam provides you with a 130º wide-angle view in 1080p HD, letting you keep tabs on your home 24/7. Download the app and call up your camera and get alerts at any time from your phone. You can also speak to someone through your phone to get someone’s attention, or to “answer” the door. Night vision mode features eight infrared LEDs to let you see clearly, even in the dark. This set includes two weatherproof security cameras, all cables and adapters. Purchase: $279.13 on Amazon.com.

VarietySPY editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn an affiliate commission.

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Biz

  • best tech gifts ipad apple

    Retail Analysts Reveal Top Tech Gifts of 2018

    It’s shaping up to be a busy holiday season for tech and electronics companies, as gaming consoles, streaming devices and televisions top the list of most anticipated gifts, according to retail analysts. New data from Adobe Analytics forecasts that the holiday shopping season (the period from November 1 to December 31) will see more than [...]

  • best harry potter gifts art

    Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: The Best Gifts For Harry Potter Fans

    2018 marked a big milestone for “Harry Potter,” as the franchise celebrated the 20th anniversary of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” release in the U.S. Since that first book was summoned onto store shelves, the Wizarding World has become a phenomenon not just in America, but around the world, spawning a successful film franchise, [...]

  • Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein (L)

    Harvey Weinstein: Accuser Attended Screening on Day of Alleged Rape

    Harvey Weinstein’s attorney is continuing to hammer away his criminal charges, arguing that new evidence shows that one of his accusers attended a screening where Weinstein was present just hours after the alleged rape. In a letter to Judge James Burke on Friday, attorney Ben Brafman says the new evidence comes from a friend of [...]

  • Tara Reid Sharknado

    Tara Reid Files $100 Million Suit Against the Asylum Over 'Sharknado' Merchandise

    “Sharknado” star Tara Reid has filed suit against the Asylum, alleging that her likeness was used without her consent on beer cans and slot machines. Reid starred in all six installments of the “Sharknado” franchise. According to the suit, her contract included a provision barring the producers from using her likeness on products related to [...]

  • media stocks - wall-street

    Media Stocks Hang Tough as Markets Plunge for Second Day

    Media stocks are proving to be mostly resilient on a second day of steep losses for key Wall Street indexes in a market sell off fueled by fears of trade wars, tariff threats and economic jitters around the world. The market battled back in the second half of the trading day and ended in flat [...]

  • ©MEREDITH TRUAX

    Republic Records Ups Kevin Lipson to Executive VP of Commerce, Streaming & Digital Strategy

    Republic Records has promoted Kevin Lipson to executive VP of commerce, streaming, and digital strategy, label EVP/General Manager Jim Roppo announced on Thursday. Previously, Lipson was the company’s SVP of Commerce, a role he held since 2014. He is a 22-year veteran of Universal Music Group, having held senior level management positions at the company’s labels Island, Def Jam, UMe and UMG’s commercial [...]

  • Village Rockstars

    Freed by the Camera

    In a small village in Assam, India, we meet our protagonist, Dhunu, a free-spirited 10-year-old girl with a Styrofoam guitar, playing a song of hope. Undeterred by life’s challenges, Dhunu dreams of starring in her own rock band — except with a real guitar. The onscreen journey of “Village Rockstars’” protagonist embodies the real-life journey [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad