The Best Pop Culture Gifts of 2018

From a royal wedding and a breakout rapper, to superheroes (both masked and political), 2018 was a year full of memorable — and meme-able — moments that provided plenty of pop culture fodder. Above all, 2018 reminded us that it’s okay to laugh and have a little fun sometimes, because what good is entertainment if it can’t do just that?

From sweeping highs to occasionally questionable lows, here are 10 gifts to commemorate this weird and wonderful year.

1. “Fortnite” Rainbow Smash Pickaxe Replica

CREDIT: ThinkGeek

Straight from 2018’s breakout gaming hit, “Fortnite,” this officially-licensed pickaxe replica features spinning wheels, a 39″ handle and a design directly sculpted and painted from in-game assets. Grab one for your next dance party at home, or to enter “Battle Royal” mode. Purchase: $49.99 on ThinkGeek.com. (Also trending right now and pegged to be one of the most popular gifts this year: Monopoly “Fortnite” Edition, $15.88 on Walmart.com).

2. Ruth Bader Ginsburg Wall Calendar

CREDIT: Amazon

The nation held its collective breath in November after RBG fractured three ribs in a fall in her office. Fortunately, Ginsburg was released days later, and is expected to make a full recovery. Celebrate the Supreme Court Justice’s resilience with this 2018 wall calendar, which reportedly features some of her favorite workout moves to build both mental and physical strength. Purchase: $10.19 on Amazon.com.

Related Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You' Solange, Tame Impala, Cardi B to Headline 2019 Primavera Sound Music Festival

3. “Black Panther” Sneakers

CREDIT: ThinkGeek

The breakout Marvel superhero movie boasted a #1 soundtrack and a number of buzzy fashion collaborations. Our pick for “Black Panther” fans: these classic kicks, that give a subtle nod to the hit movie on a pair of shoes you can sport every day. These officially-licensed sneakers feature the “Black Panther” logo on the side, and the iconic red Marvel logo along the soles. The gray and black high-tops are available in men’s whole sizes. (To get the corresponding U.S. women’s shoe size, go down two sizes. I.e. a men’s size 8 will fit a women’s size 10). Purchase: $59.99 on ThinkGeek.com.

4. “Rick and Morty” Duffel Bag

CREDIT: ThinkGeek

Take your fondness for the hit Adult Swim show (stream from $2.99 on Amazon) with you on-the-go with this versatile carry-on bag. Sized for traveling, or as a great gym or work bag, the bag features three interior pockets, an adjustable and removable shoulder strap, and durable metal feet on the bottom to prevent wear and tear. Made from a sustainable vegan leather, it’s animal friendly and travel friendly, no matter what universe or dimension you live in. Purchase: $39.99 on ThinkGeek.com.

5. Royal Wedding Commemorative Mug

CREDIT: Amazon

Designed in England and made from fine China, this picture mug celebrates the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle, which captivated millions of people around the world back in May (Royal Wedding on DVD, $7.99 on Amazon). The mug uses a photo from the royal couple’s official engagement shoot, and it’s presented in an elegant gift box to match. Great for royal watchers and new fans alike. Purchase: $45.00 on Amazon.com.

6. Star Wars R2-D2 Charging Hub

CREDIT: Amazon

Does your phone constantly lack the force? Behold the R2-D2 USB charging hub (Sorry, BB), which has four USB ports in the front, so more juice for the whole family! Purchase: $64.99 on ThinkGeek.

7. Gucci Paramount Print Tee

CREDIT: Nordstrom

The iconic Italian fashion house pays homage to a legendary film studio, with this in-your-face take on Paramount’s snow-capped mountain logo. This oversized cotton T-shirt is made in Italy and produced in limited quantities, making this a true collector’s piece. The unisex tee is available in sizes XXS to XXL. Purchase: $590.00 on Nordstrom.com.

7. “Harry Potter” Hogwarts House Dinner Set

CREDIT: ThinkGeek

The boy wizard celebrated a big milestone this past September, marking 20 years since “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” was first published in the U.S. (Paperback, $5.19 on Amazon). Join the party with this 16-piece dinner set, which features four place settings – one for each house. Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin are all represented in this ceramic set, which includes dinner plates, salad plates, bowls and cups. Purchase: $69.99 on ThinkGeek.com.

8. “Crazy Rich Asians” Trilogy Box Set

The surprise success of “Crazy Rich Asians” over the summer was one of the big wins of the year, both for the film industry, and for moving the needle in terms of representation and diversity. On its own though, “Crazy Rich Asians” (Blu-ray, $20.97 on Amazon) was also just a really entertaining movie – a romantic comedy that set the action in Singapore, while turning familiar fairytale tropes on their heads.

“During filming we were all cautiously optimistic that audiences would like our film,” says actress Victoria Loke, who plays Fiona in the film. “But the amount of love we’ve received has completely blown our initial expectations out of the water. This was the little film that could!”

See how it all started by picking up the “Crazy Rich Asians” book trilogy, from author Kevin Kwan. This limited-edition set includes “Crazy Rich Asians,” “China Rich Girlfriend,” and “Rich People Problems,” all presented in a collectible box. Purchase: $30.48 on Amazon.com.

9. Cardi B Pop Art Print

CREDIT: Redbubble

From topping the charts to making the news, there was no one more ubiquitous than Cardi B this year (well, except for maybe the President… more on that next). The Bronx-born reality star-turned-rapper landed at #1 on the Billboard 200 with her debut album (“Invasion of Privacy,” $9.49 on Amazon) and charmed critics and audiences alike with her frank lyrics, playful style and unabashed enthusiasm for her fans and burgeoning career. Celebrate music’s newest A-lister with this pop art-inspired canvas print. Available in multiple sizes, each print is made to order. Purchase: $65.00 on Redbubble.com.

10. “You Are Fake News” Button

CREDIT: Amazon

Take a cue from President Trump and shut down arguments or disagreements with this “Fake News” button. The talking button features seven real quotes from the President, including his now infamous “fake news” phrase. A magnetized backing allows you to affix the button to a fridge or desk. In a year where everything just seemed to be a little wacky, this might be the gift you need to put 2018 behind you and start fresh in the new year. Purchase: $9.95 on Amazon.com.

VarietySPY editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn an affiliate commission.