Celebrity-Approved Gifting: 10 Holiday Gifts To Shop From The Stars

If you’re stuck on what to give this holiday season, take a cue from Hollywood and shop these celeb-approved products that are ready for gifting. From A-listers launching their own collections, to surprising new collaborations, see how some of your favorite actors and musicians are supporting their favorites brands this year, while expanding their own personal brands into the fashion and lifestyle space as well.

1. Privé Revaux Sunglasses (Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld, Ashley Benson)

Sunglasses may seem like a splurge, but not when they’re from Privé Revaux. The celeb-backed eyewear brand (co-owners include Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld and Ashley Benson, and fans include Jennifer Lopez and Katie Holmes) offers hundreds of designer-worthy shades for just $29.95. For the holidays, the site is offering a number of limited-edition releases, like the flat-top polarized “Coco” sunglasses (a favorite of Foxx’s) and the “Double Play” bundle, which includes a pair of optical frames and a pair of sunglasses in one gift set. Purchase: $29.95+ at PriveRevaux.com.

2. Converse x Miley Cyrus Collection (Miley Cyrus)

It’s been a big month for Miley Cyrus, who just dropped a new single (“Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” featuring Mark Ronson) and released a new collection with Converse. The 25-piece “Converse x Miley Cyrus” collection features shoes, apparel and accessories inspired by the singer’s bold, unapologetic style. Think track jackets, cropped T-shirts, fun leggings and colorful updates of classic Converse kicks, plus lots of glitter, crushed velvet and satin, in keeping with the holiday theme. A well-known vegan, Cyrus designed the collection be be vegan-friendly, using faux leather and suede throughout. Converse says the collection “is a celebration of individuality and fearlessness to stand out in the crowd.” Purchase: $45+ at Converse.com.

3. Laughing Man Coffee (Hugh Jackman)

CREDIT: Laughing Man Coffee

Hugh Jackman may be getting Oscar buzz for his role in “The Front Runner,” but the actor tells us he’s stopped more for his coffee these days than for his movies. The entrepreneur started Laughing Man Coffee in 2011 after a chance meeting with a coffee farmer during a trip to Ethiopia. Taken with the world-class coffee, and the sense of community within the farmer’s village, Jackman was inspired to start a brand that would not only deliver quality coffee beans, but give back to those same communities as well.

This holiday season, Jackman, whose drink of choice is a flat white, says he’s partial to Dukale’s blend, named after the farmer he met all those years ago (“It’s where we came from,” he says). Jackman tells us he is also loving the Colombia Huila blend. “It’s perfect any time, with or without milk, balanced, bold, rich with tons of cherry and chocolate notes.”

A portion of sales from every purchase goes to Jackman’s Laughing Man Foundation, which supports the health, growth and success of coffee farmers and their families. “What really makes us different is the sincerity and authenticity of our story,” Jackman says. “I really did not set out to start a coffee company. I was so inspired by what I saw in Ethiopia and when I came back, I opened a café and it grew from there. I love being able to use any notoriety I have in this to give voice to this brand.” Purchase: $8+ on Amazon.com.

4. Cuyana Mini Chain Saddle Bag (Meghan Markle)

CREDIT: Rick Rycroft/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The newly-crowned Duchess of Sussex has been turning heads with her maternity style ever since her pregnancy was revealed earlier this fall. Known for her chic, polished style, Markle toted this leather saddle bag from California-based accessories label, Cuyana during her tour of the South Pacific with Prince Harry in October. The classic silhouette is hand-crafted in Italy from full-grain, Italian leather, then updated with a polished chain strap and plated Italian hardware. Shop fast — most pieces that are seen on Markle tend to sell out quickly. Purchase: $225 on Cuyana.com.

6. Justin Timberlake “Fresh Leaves” Collection For Levi’s (Justin Timberlake)

CREDIT: Levis

Justin Timberlake has a new book out (“Hindsight,” $22.38 on Amazon) and tour dates continuing into the spring, but he also found time this year to co-design a new collection for Levi’s. Dubbed the Fresh Leaves collection, the singer tags classic All-American pieces with a touch of Southern grit and style. Think men’s jeans, hoodies, trucker jackets and hoodies, re-worked in oversized silhouettes, preppy fabrics and outdoors-inspired prints. Purchase: $59.95+ on Levi.com.

7. MCM Bags and Accessories (Sofia and Miles Richie)

CREDIT: MCM

Rock royalty Sofia Richie and Miles Richie have landed the holiday campaign for German luxury leather goods brand, MCM. The siblings (and children of Lionel Richie) show off looks and pieces from MCM’s “A Feast For Your Eyes” campaign, including the limited-edition Stark Bebe Boo Backpack in Mosaic Crystal (as seen on Richie). The rest of the collection features a mix of both extravagant, Swarovski-studded bags, footwear and apparel, along with classic, time-honored accessories (keychains, luggage tags, wallets and card holders).

MCM has been in business since 1976, though the fashion house got a boost from Beyonce this year, when the singer wore a custom look from the label in her joint video for the song, “APESHIT,” from her and husband JAY-Z’s collaborative album, “Everything Is Love.” MCM says the holiday collection is all about “indulging” in bold and festive looks, along with “enchanting leather accessories that shimmer in the light.” Purchase: $60+ on MCMworldwide.com.

8. Once Upon a Farm Smoothies (Jennifer Garner)

CREDIT: Once Upon a Farm

With actress and mom Jennifer Garner as Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer, Once Upon a Farm makes nutritious “farm-to-family” foods for kids of all ages. Though it’s best known for its baby food, Once Upon a Farm also offers a variety of apple sauces and cold-pressed smoothies, that the company says lock in more nutrients and taste compared to other store-shelf alternatives. Garner has also been promoting the products on social media as a great baking hack. Her current favorite: “Berry Yummy Dessert Bars” that use the brand’s Mama Bear Blueberry Pouches as a healthy fruit filling. A great gift idea for families, for holiday baking, and as an unexpected stocking stuffer, grab a pack of these online and get them conveniently delivered to your door. Purchase: $55+ (for 16-pack) on Amazon.com.

9. Nurse Jamie Uplift Massaging Beauty Roller (various)

CREDIT: Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

The stars’ at-home beauty secret: this invigorating mini face massager from L.A.-based beauty and skin care company, Nurse Jamie. Celeb fans include everyone from Jessica Alba to January Jones, who swear by this innovative beauty wand that uses 24 embedded massage “stones” to stimulate, refresh and gently “lift” your skin. According to Jamie Sue Sherrill, the namesake founder of the brand, the rolling and lifting action is meant to simulate a mini facial, helping to improve the appearance of skin tone for a more renewed, youthful glow and plump. Purchase: $69 on Nordstrom.com.

10. Celebrity Cookbooks (Chrissy Teigen, Snoop Dogg)

CREDIT: Amazon

Teigen follows up her best-selling cookbook, “Cravings,” with “Cravings: Hungry For More” (Purchase: $19.25 on Amazon). The hardcover book includes recipes for both quick healthy meals and slow-cooked comfort foods, with Teigen writing that “Cooking has always been my safe haven, even when things around me are changing at warp speed.”

Rapper Snoop Dogg also has a new cookbook out this season. You’ve seen Snoop team up with Martha Stewart on VH1’s Emmy-nominated “Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party,” but the recent Walk of Fame recipient, goes solo for his first cookbook. Titled “From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen” (Purchase: $21.25 on Amazon), the book includes more than 50 staples, like Baked Mac & Cheese, and Fried Bologna Sandwiches, to instructions on how to make a classic Gin and Juice (a reference to this, obviously) And if you get the munchies, Snoop has suggestions on the best snacks to make, too. Purchase: “Cravings,” $19.25 on Amazon / “From Crook to Cook,” $21.15 on Amazon.com.

