You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Holiday Preview: Movie Merch and Collectibles Top List of Hot Holiday Toys This Year

By

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
best fortnite toys collectibles shop online
CREDIT: Terrin Waack/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Forget “Tickle Me Elmo,” when it comes to holiday shopping this year, the biggest releases are tapping into the passionate fandom of TV, video game and movie franchises.

From traditional sellers like Walmart and GameStop, to online retailers eBay and Amazon, analysts say some of the most popular gifts this holiday season cater to nostalgia, exclusivity, and a personal and cultural attachment to particular characters and shows.

“We predict toys to have a big moment this holiday season, from the retro, to right now, and super special,” says Sam Bright, VP of Merchandising, for eBay North America. “As we continue to see box office hits and beloved franchise characters dominate the cultural conversation, it’s no surprise this demand translates to the most-wanted items for the season.”

harry potter funko pop ebay

Bright cites the success of “Black Panther” and the 20th anniversary of “Harry Potter” as two examples of a franchise whose buzz has extended beyond the headlines and into sales. According to Bright, there have been more than 200,000 searches on eBay for “Black Panther” since the film hit theaters in February, while shoppers picked up one Harry Potter item every minute in 2018, including more than 47,000 Harry Potter Lego sets and 37,000 Harry Potter Funko Pop figures.

Related

Other franchises who made eBay’s “50 Hottest Toys of the Season” list include “Aquaman” figurines, Marvel’s Spider-Man collector’s edition for PlayStation 4, and the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” action hero.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is expected to open to big numbers later this month, and if advance ticket sales are any indication, the “Harry Potter” spin-off is likely to move units on store shelves as well. Funko Pop, the Washington-based collectible toy company, has an entire collection dedicated to the film, offering everything from plush toys, to fashion accessories, to figurines.

monopoly-fortnite-editionIt isn’t just movie franchises that are attracting big business this season. GameStop is offering a complete lineup of officially-licensed merchandise from several popular gaming franchises, including “Fortnite,” “Red Dead Redemption II,” “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” and “Fallout.” The offerings include collectibles, like character action figures and replica props, to unisex apparel and accessories.

The Virginia-based company ThinkGeek, which positions itself as a fan enthusiasts site, routinely does well with its “Game of Thrones” merchandise. They also offer toys and gifting items from cult favorite shows like “Rick and Morty” and “Doctor Who” as well. Wary of knock-offs and cheaper options online, ThinkGeek makes a point to stress that all the products they sell are officially-licensed for sale through their site. Many of them are also ThinkGeek exclusives.

Research from Adobe Analytics says it expects U.S. online sales to total more than $124 billion in the last two months of the year – an increase of 14.8 percent over 2017. Traditional “off-line” retail spending is expected to increase as well, though at a significantly lower rate of 2.7 percent. The biggest shopping day of the year: Cyber Monday, with Adobe forecasting more than $7 billion in sales on November 26.

According to Adobe, the most anticipated gifts this year include 4K TVs, retro video games and consoles, and toys like Fortnite Monopoly.

VarietySPY editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn an affiliate commission.

Popular on Variety

  • Constance Wu

    Constance Wu, Natalie Portman, Gina Rodriguez Want You to Vote

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Biz

  • best fortnite toys collectibles shop online

    Holiday Preview: Movie Merch and Collectibles Top List of Hot Holiday Toys This Year

    Forget “Tickle Me Elmo,” when it comes to holiday shopping this year, the biggest releases are tapping into the passionate fandom of TV, video game and movie franchises. From traditional sellers like Walmart and GameStop, to online retailers eBay and Amazon, analysts say some of the most popular gifts this holiday season cater to nostalgia, […]

  • Can Rihanna and Axl Rose Order

    Can Rihanna and Axl Rose Order Trump to Stop Playing Their Music at Rallies?

    Forget “Tickle Me Elmo,” when it comes to holiday shopping this year, the biggest releases are tapping into the passionate fandom of TV, video game and movie franchises. From traditional sellers like Walmart and GameStop, to online retailers eBay and Amazon, analysts say some of the most popular gifts this holiday season cater to nostalgia, […]

  • Boomplay Music

    Boomplay and Universal Music Group Strike Distribution Partnership in Africa

    Forget “Tickle Me Elmo,” when it comes to holiday shopping this year, the biggest releases are tapping into the passionate fandom of TV, video game and movie franchises. From traditional sellers like Walmart and GameStop, to online retailers eBay and Amazon, analysts say some of the most popular gifts this holiday season cater to nostalgia, […]

  • Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein (L)

    Harvey Weinstein's Attorney Moves to Dismiss Rape Case

    Forget “Tickle Me Elmo,” when it comes to holiday shopping this year, the biggest releases are tapping into the passionate fandom of TV, video game and movie franchises. From traditional sellers like Walmart and GameStop, to online retailers eBay and Amazon, analysts say some of the most popular gifts this holiday season cater to nostalgia, […]

  • Alison-Thompson-Gene-George

    AFM: Alison Thompson, Fred Tsui, Gene George Join IFTA Board

    Forget “Tickle Me Elmo,” when it comes to holiday shopping this year, the biggest releases are tapping into the passionate fandom of TV, video game and movie franchises. From traditional sellers like Walmart and GameStop, to online retailers eBay and Amazon, analysts say some of the most popular gifts this holiday season cater to nostalgia, […]

  • Joe Clayton

    Joe Clayton, Former CEO of Dish and Sirius Satellite Radio, Dies at 69

    Forget “Tickle Me Elmo,” when it comes to holiday shopping this year, the biggest releases are tapping into the passionate fandom of TV, video game and movie franchises. From traditional sellers like Walmart and GameStop, to online retailers eBay and Amazon, analysts say some of the most popular gifts this holiday season cater to nostalgia, […]

  • Rihanna, Axl Rose Slam Trump for

    Rihanna, Axl Rose Slam President Trump for Using Their Music at Rallies

    Forget “Tickle Me Elmo,” when it comes to holiday shopping this year, the biggest releases are tapping into the passionate fandom of TV, video game and movie franchises. From traditional sellers like Walmart and GameStop, to online retailers eBay and Amazon, analysts say some of the most popular gifts this holiday season cater to nostalgia, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad