Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: The Best Gifts For Harry Potter Fans

best harry potter gifts art
CREDIT: Amazon

2018 marked a big milestone for “Harry Potter,” as the franchise celebrated the 20th anniversary of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” release in the U.S. Since that first book was summoned onto store shelves, the Wizarding World has become a phenomenon not just in America, but around the world, spawning a successful film franchise, theme parks, and a prequel film franchise whose latest film debuted at the top of the box office.

Whether you’re personally a Potterhead or have a “Harry Potter” fan in your life, here are nine unique gifts to give them this holiday season.

1. Harry Potter Hard Cover Boxed Set

harry potter books box set
CREDIT: Amazon

See how it all began with this boxed set of all seven “Harry Potter” novels. The hardcover books are housed in a collectible trunk that you can personalize with the included set of decorative stickers. Purchase: $125.00 on Amazon.com.

2. “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Collection” 

harry potter box set movie blu ray
CREDIT: Amazon

Along with a successful book franchise, “Harry Potter” spun off an equally successful film franchise. The series’ eight films have brought in more than $7 billion worldwide, and five of the films rank among the Top 50 highest-grossing movies of all time. This comprehensive 31-disc collection contains all eight movies on Blu-ray, DVD and UltraViolet, along with a digital code to stream the titles online. The limited-edition set also includes more than 45 hours of special features, including interviews with the cast, filmmakers and artists behind the Wizarding World. Purchase: $118.31 on Amazon.com.

3. Hogwarts Great Hall LEGO Set

harry potter lego set
CREDIT: Amazon

One of the most popular toys this holiday season is this “Harry Potter” LEGO set, which lets you re-create some of the iconic set pieces from the films. The set is incredibly detailed, with reversible house banners, a sorting hat, the Mirror of Erised and even Basilisk (a.k.a. The King of Serpents). Ten LEGO figurines of the “Harry Potter” characters are also included, including Harry, Ron, Hermione, Draco Malfoy, Hagrid, Albus Dumbledore, and Professor Quirrel with a dual Lord Voldemort face. Purchase: $99.99 on Walmart.com.

4. “The Art of Harry Potter”

best harry potter book art
CREDIT: Barnes & Noble

A worthy addition to any coffee table or bookcase, this beautifully-curated, large format tome is a visual chronicle that takes readers behind the scenes of the popular film franchise. A Barnes & Noble exclusive, the book features hundreds of rare and unpublished artwork, including production paintings, concept sketches, set designs, storyboards, and more. Purchase: $75.00 on BarnesandNoble.com.

5. Harry Potter Light Painting Wand

harry potter wand replica light up
CREDIT: ThinkGeek

Great for kids young and old, this Light Painting Wand uses a free app to let you “trace” words and images seemingly into thin air. This light-up replica of Harry’s wand, is cast in durable, high-grade resin, then hand-painted to mimic the scars and patina of the actual wand in the film. It comes with an LED light that uses three button cell batteries (included). Purchase: $29.99 on ThinkGeek.com.

6. Harry Potter Uniform Clutches

best harry potter bags
CREDIT: ThinkGeek

Rep your house with these stylish, vegan leather clutches, part of an exclusive collaboration with New York-based accessories designer, Danielle Nicole. The bags are inspired by the house uniforms and crests, and feature three interior pockets and enough room for your phone, small tablet and other essentials. An officially-licensed “Harry Potter” product, the clutch also comes with a shoulder chain for versatility. Purchase: $39.99 on ThinkGeek.com.

7. Harry Potter Glasses Wrap Ring

harry potter ring alex ani
CREDIT: Nordstrom

This wraparound ring from Alex and Ani re-imagines Harry’s iconic glasses as a chic statement jewelry piece. Available in sterling silver or 14k gold plate, the ring also features his signature scar at the tip. The unisex ring is hand-crafted in the USA and made using sustainable materials. Purchase: $38.00 on Nordstrom.com.

8. Harry Potter Scarf

harry potter scarf
CREDIT: Walmart

Fans of all ages will appreciate this cozy Hufflepuff scarf, made from a super soft lambswool. The scarf features a preppy gold and black striped design, along with a Coat of Arms emblazoned on the front. The winter-ready accessory measures 44 inches, long enough to fit both kids and adults alike. Purchase: $37.91 on Walmart.com.

9. “Harry’s Books” Painting

harry potter art painting oil on canvas
CREDIT: Saatchi

A beautiful oil on canvas work from French artist Anne Zamo, this 22″ x 15″ original is part of the Saatchi Art collection online, and features a dreamy interpretation of Harry’s favorite books, from the “Book of Spells” to “The Monster Book of Monsters.” This print is ready for hanging and ships in a protected cardboard box. Purchase: $555.00 on SaatchiArt.com.

VarietySPY editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn an affiliate commission.

