Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Gifts For Bookworms

If you’ve got a bookworm or writer on your gifting list, you’ll want to find them something as creative and inspiring as they are. Pro tip: don’t get them a book. With any voracious reader and writer, it’s hard to guess what they’ve already read, and you don’t want to be a victim of re-gifting. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some literary-themed novelties that are sure to speak their language, and aren’t likely to be found in their current library.

1. Kurt Vonnegut Pillar Candle

CREDIT: Image courtesy of Amazon

This candle will make the ideal gift for the humanist, atheist, nihilist or agnostic on your list. This satirical prayer candle features the great American writer illustrated as a saint, along with details about his patronage, saint’s day, and a prayer to inspire and enlighten. Made in the USA, the glass candle measures 8.5″ tall. Purchase: $13.95 on Amazon.com.

2. “Coffee and a Classic” Gift Box

CREDIT: Cratejoy

There are few things better for bookworms than curling up with a cup of coffee and a good book. This unisex gift box delivers a classic book, hot beverage, custom-designed bookmark, and other bookish treats to your recipient’s door every month. Choose from classic literature, children’s books or non-fiction, and select their favorite type of beverage, from coffee and tea, to hot chocolate. Purchase: $28.99/month at Cratejoy.com. Subscriptions automatically renew but you can cancel anytime.

3. Tequila Mockingbird Cocktail Guide

CREDIT: Amazon

A cocktail book for the literary obsessed? Check. This hardcover guide features 65 drink recipes with names that riff on classic tomes like, “Are You There God? It’s Me Margarita,” and “Love in the Time of Kahlua.” The cheeky cocktails are paired with hand-drawn illustrations and commentary on the novels, along with party games and snacks that pair well with each drink. Purchase: $12.33 on Amazon.com.

4. Amazon Kindle

CREDIT: Amazon

If you don’t already own a Kindle, this is the best time of year to get one. The latest Kindle Paperwhite is the lightest, thinnest model yet, with an available 32 GB of storage (roughly the same as a regular cell phone). It’s also waterproof, and can survive drops down to two meters of water without any internal damage. The “Paperwhite” display gives you glare-free, crystal clear text, while new Kindle-exclusive fonts let you pick and choose the settings that are most comfortable for your eyes. The best part: a single battery charge can last more than a week. Purchase: $119.99 on Amazon.com.

5. Menu “Monuments” Marble Magazine Holder

CREDIT: NeedSupply

The architectural magazine and book holder from Scandinavian design firm, Menu, features a solid marble base and reclining bronze-plated display. Each item is handmade, so no two pieces will be exactly alike. Whether as an art piece or organizational tool, this holder and book stand will instantly elevate any space you put it in. Measures 12″ H x 13″ W x 11.4″ D. Purchase: $500.00 on NeedSupply.com.

6. “Bookseller by the Seine” Oil on Canvas

CREDIT: Saatchi Art

From Scottish painter, John Halliday, this oil on canvas painting depicts scenes along the Seine River in Paris. Great for a world traveler or classic book lover, the piece takes cues from abstract art and impressionism to create a beautiful painting that’s at once contemporary and timeless. Measures 12″ H x 10″ W x 0.5″ D and comes with your choice of canvas frame. Purchase: $100.00 on SaatchiArt.com.

7. Lumio Wood Book Lamp

CREDIT: Design Within Reach

A Red Dot Award winner for product design, this lamp folds out from its hardcover book shell to provide a warming, white light that’s great for reading or ambiance. From architect and designer Max Gunawan, this contemporary decor piece runs up to eight hours on a rechargeable battery. The set includes a light bulb, a magnetic peg for mounting, and a leather strap for hanging. Features a maple wood cover and durable Tyvek accordion-style diffuser. Purchase: $180.00 on DWR.com.

8. WonderMolly Antique Book Purse

CREDIT: Amazon

For a fun and practical gift idea, pick up this cross-body bag that’s designed to look like an antique storybook. Made from an eco-friendly vegan leather, the purse has enough room for your phone, wallet, keys, makeup and other essentials. The set includes two detachable straps: one shoulder strap and a wristlet strap that lets you hold the bag as a chic clutch. Purchase: $40.00 on Amazon.com.

9. Antique Book Collection

CREDIT: eBay

For serious book collectors, the best place to find vintage tomes and first-editions these days is eBay. When it comes to navigating these online bidding sites, eBay’s Buyer Protection Program lets you shop with confidence. Get the item you ordered, or your money back, on virtually all items on the site. The trick: read the item descriptions carefully so you are purchasing authentic antiques, and not reproductions. Check back often and you could score yourself a great deal on a hard-to-find or out-of-print piece. See current vintage book selections on eBay.

