Office-Appropriate Gifting: The Best Gifts For Your Colleagues and Bosses

You can do better than a handshake or bottle of wine to wish your boss a Happy Holiday this season. Here are 10 gifts that show your appreciation for your colleagues or manager, while also helping you stand out from the card and cookie-wielding pack.

1. Personalized Beer Growler

CREDIT: Personalization Mall

Whether they are using it for beer, cold brew, or just for display, this glass growler is sure to be a hit at the office. Made from amber, colored glass that actually protects your beer from UV rays (which can alter the taste of alcohol), the growler includes a metal cap, and is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. The best part: the price includes up to three lines of personalization on the growler label. Purchase: $29.99 on PersonalizationMall.com.

2. Il Bussetto Business Card Holder

CREDIT: Need Supply

This structured business card holder is fashioned from a single piece of luxe, Italian leather, with no visible seams or stitching. Entirely hand-painted, and available in six rich colors, the card holder makes a chic and handsome gift that your boss will be proud to use. Purchase: $63 on NeedSupply.com.

3. Fasmov Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Bookends

These Stainless Steel Man bookends will help keep books and magazines organized, while serving as tasteful decor on a shelf, table or cabinet. The bookends are sturdy and weighty to prevent slipping, and feature padded bases that won’t scuff up furniture. Purchase: $19.99 on Amazon.com.

4. White Walker by Johnnie Walker Whiskey

Your boss doesn’t want a generic bottle of wine or whiskey. Get him or her this limited-edition “Game of Thrones” bottle from renowned whiskey maker Johnnie Walker instead. This unique Scotch whiskey is inspired by the most enigmatic and feared characters on the show – the White Walkers, who bring with them the chill of winter. In keeping with the theme, this whiskey is best served directly from the freezer, and features pack technology that reveals an icy design when chilled. Starting with single malts from Cardhu and Clynelish — one of Scotland’s most northern distilleries — and featuring notes of caramelized sugar, vanilla and fresh berries, this release is only available through the holiday season. Purchase: $65.00 on ReserveBar.com.

5. The Original Buddha Board

The Buddha Board is one of the most popular gifts right now for those seeking relaxation and mindfulness. Essentially a water painting easel, the Buddha Board lets you create languid, beautiful images with your bamboo brush, then practice the art of letting go as the water — and images — evaporate. The idea is to release and channel your stress through drawing and writing, and then start over with a “blank slate” as you re-focus and move on. Purchase: $34.95 on Amazon.com.

6. AURA Digital Photo Frame With Rose Gold Trim

CREDIT: Amazon

More than just a digital photo frame, the AURA has been a hit with both techies and design enthusiasts alike, thanks to its crystal clear resolution display, WiFi-enabled photo sharing, and intelligent facial recognition software (which will call up photos of your closest friends and family members to display). Download the AURA app and anyone (with permission) can send photos from anywhere in the world to the frame – great if you’re checking in from Cannes, for example, or want to share red carpet photos from the latest premiere. Smart sensors on the frame help it adjust to the brightness in the room, and the frame automatically turns off when it’s dark. Purchase: $299.99 on Amazon.com.

7. El Casco 23k Gold-Plated Post-It Holder

CREDIT: Barneys

The next time your boss needs to jot down a reminder, have him or her do it on this hand-crafted 23k gold notepad holder. From Spanish accessories brand El Casco, who have been hand-crafting luxe office products and housewares since 1920, this tray features hand-polished, gold-plated steel, and a subtle logo etched at the top. A protective felt base prevents slipping. Purchase: $180.00 on Barneys.com. (Grab a pack of these chic, marble-printed sticky notes to match, $6.99 on Amazon).

8. Montblanc Meisterstuck Ballpoint Pen and Business Card Holder Set

A classic gift with a contemporary update, this pen and card holder set from Montblanc features a handsome black ballpoint pen in precious resin, and a full-grain cowhide leather card holder. Little details abound, from the gold-coated pen clip, to the padded black gift box, ready for presenting. Purchase: $375.00 at JomaShop.com.

9. Match Made Coffee Subscription Box

CREDIT: Crate Joy

A Starbucks gift card is fine, but getting your boss a subscription to an independent coffee roaster is better. There are a ton of subscription box options on Crate Joy’s site, but we like Match Made Coffee, which pairs a flight of freshly-roasted craft beans every month with two gourmet cookies meant to be enjoyed with the coffee. Everything is packaged in a smart gift box and delivered to your doorstep. Purchase: $19.95/month on CrateJoy.com.

10. Welcome Winter Evergreen Basket

If you’re looking for a fresh take on flowers, ditch the store-bought bouquets for something more festive, like this Winter Evergreen Basket. A generous bundle of forest greens is accented with large pinecones and red berries, then set in a woven wicker basket adorned with a plaid ribbon. Measures approximately 22″ in height. Purchase: $74.99 on 1800FLOWERS.com. Shop the site for same-day delivery, corporate gifting, and bulk orders too, on everything from flowers to balloons to food and drinks.

