Benny Blanco, Mike Will Made-It, More to Be Honored at Songs of Hope Event

The cancer research and treatment center City of Hope today announced the initial lineup of presenters and honorees who will celebrate the song and songwriter at its Songs of Hope XIV event.

Among the music and entertainment industry VIPs in attendance will be veteran executive and producer Clive Davis, producer/songwriter Benny Blanco, songwriter/record producer Mike Will Made-It, Sony/ATV Music Publishing Chairman/CEO Marty Bandier, songwriter Sarah Aarons, composer and producer James Newton Howard and more. Songwriter-producer Jimmy Jam returns as master of ceremonies.

The ceremony will take place on Sept. 13 at songwriter-producer Alex da Kid’s KIDinaKorner campus in Sherman Oaks, Calif. Last year’s event raised more than $400,000 for City of Hope.

Award presenters and recipients will include:

Clive Davis “Legend in Songwriting” Award, presented by Clive Davis to Benny Blanco (Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Maroon 5) and Mike Will Made-It (Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Miley Cyrus, Rae Sremmurd)

Martin Bandier “Vanguard” Award, presented by Marty Bandier to Sarah Aarons

Electronic Arts “Composer of the Year” Awardpresented by Steve Schnur to James Newton Howard

Songs of Hope Beverly and Ben Horowitz Legacy Award presented by Zach Horowitz to international expert in leukemia, lymphoma and bone marrow transplantation, Stephen J. Forman, M.D.,the Francis & Kathleen McNamara Distinguished Chair in Hematology and Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation at City of Hope.

Universal Music Publishing Group, Spotify and Warner/Chappell Music will also present awards to honorees, with more information provided closer to the event.

For the 14th consecutive year, the event is co-chaired by David Renzer, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Spirit Music Group; Doug Davis, Founder/Principal of The Davis Firm; Evan Lamberg, President of Universal Music Publishing Group, North America; and Steve Schnur, President of Music, Electronic Arts.

Schnur said, “For 14 years, Songs of Hope has brought our industry together for an evening of music that is literally lifesaving. And thanks to the ongoing support of friends and colleagues, our shared commitment to City of Hope’s vital mission is stronger than ever. This year, my co-chairs David, Doug, Evan and I invite you to join what will be an event that redefines respect, compassion and celebration.”

Lamberg said, “On behalf of myself and my co-chairs we could not be more proud that Songs of Hope continues, stronger than ever, in its 14th year. City of Hope makes a huge, positive difference in the lives of its patients and their families. Its doctors, researchers and all of its employees are very special people doing extraordinary things when it comes to changing lives for the better.”

Davis said, “As a cancer survivor, it is imperative to raise funds to further City of Hope’s compassionate patient care and groundbreaking research. This night has become one of my favorite nights in music, and I am thrilled to again co-chair Songs of Hope and this wonderful celebration of the song and the songwriter, which are often overshadowed by the recording and the artist. Songs of Hope is meaningful for me this year because I get to also work hand-in-hand with my father, Clive Davis, who will present the Clive Davis Legend In Songwriting Award to my friends Mike Will Made-It and Benny Blanco.”

Renzer said, “I am so honored to be co-chairing the 14th Songs of Hope with my incredible co-chairs Evan, Doug and Steve. It’s wonderful to see the event achieve new heights every year, contributing to the important life-saving work done by City of Hope. Thanks to all for supporting and attending this special event.”

This year’s music and entertainment sponsors include Spotify, Clive Davis, Sony/ATV, Electronic Arts, Universal Music Publishing Group, and Warner/Chappell Music.

Prior Songs of Hope honorees and participants have included Jack Antonoff, Burt Bacharach, Glen Ballard, Martin Bandier, Aloe Blacc, Colbie Caillat, The Chainsmokers, Clive Davis, Desmond Child, Natalie Cole, Gavin DeGraw, The Doobie Brothers, Jermaine Dupri, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Zach Horowitz, Max Martin, Mark Mothersbaugh, Ne-Yo, Lionel Richie, Dave Stewart, Swizz Beatz, will.i.am, Pharrell Williams, Stevie Wonder,Charli XCX, and Hans Zimmer, among others.

To purchase tickets for Songs of Hope XIV, visit www.cityofhope.org/music/songs