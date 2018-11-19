×
Columbia’s Ayelet Schiffman Headed to Island Records (EXCLUSIVE)

Columbia Records promotion executive Ayelet Schiffman is headed to Island Records in an unspecified high-level position, sources close to the situation tell Variety. She will start at the top of the year. Reps for Island and Sony had no comment when contacted by Variety.

A 24-year Sony Music veteran, most recently Schiffman was Columbia Records’ SVP of Rhythm & Dance Promotion, a post she’d held since January 2016.  She first joined Sony Music Distribution in 1994 as an assistant in the college department after a brief stint at MCA Music Publishing. She moved to Los Angeles in 1997 to become a Regional Alternative Marketing Manager, before Stu Bergen made her the L.A. local promo rep for Epic Records in 1999. Three years later, she was upped to Rhythm National for Epic, moving back to New York, where she still lives with her husband and two daughters.

Schiffman will replace outgoing SVP of Promotion Mike DePippa, who was named to the post last January but will be leaving at the end of 2018. In that role, reported directly to former Island chief David Massey and EVP/GM Eric Wong and worked closely with the Republic Records promo team. Massey left his post at Island in June for a role at Sony Music that sees him relaunching Arista Records as well as helming a publishing-management joint venture called Work of Art. In May, it was announced that Darcus Beese, who led Island Records U.K., would succeed Massey as President of Island U.S.

