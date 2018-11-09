You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Aubrey Plaza Lands Role in Holiday Miniseries for H&M

Aubrey Plaza has landed a new role as the star of an online miniseries for H&M, tied to the retailer’s 2018 holiday collection. The “Parks and Recreation” actress leads a cast of models and musicians in six 30-second vignettes that follow guests staying at the fictional Hotel Mauritz, a seemingly cozy alpine lodge that may be harboring some surprising revelations.

Directed by former “Saturday Night Live” writer Matt Piedmont, the storyline revolves around the comings and goings of the group, who may or may not be linked to one another. The vibrant shots are backed by an ’80s-inspired soundtrack that includes amped-up versions of hits like Tiffany’s “I Think We’re Alone Now” and Neneh Cherry’s “Buffalo Stance.” Other stars of the miniseries include fashion model and menswear consultant Eric Rutherford, twin Swedish bloggers Elizabeth and Victoria Lejonhjärta, and Ivorian-Canadian model and musician Adonis Bosso (whose girlfriend, Slick Woods, famously gave birth to their baby boy hours after walking in Rihanna’s New York Fashion Week show in September).

H&M holiday collection 2018

H&M is using the videos to promote its holiday collection, and the actors and models all sport head-to-toe looks from the retailer’s new offerings. Pernilla Wohlfahrt, H&M’s design director, says the collection “is all about effortless sophistication.”

“Our womenswear fashion is a particular highlight for me this year, with numerous cool, relaxed pieces that will take the panic out of party dressing,” she shares. “As for menswear, the collection is full of sleek tailoring, and our childrenswear is truly fantastic, full of fairy-tale accents. From luxurious statement pieces to homespun treats, it’s about catering to the magical seasonal atmosphere.”

The H&M holiday collection is available in-stores and online now. It’s been a busy week for the fast-fashion retailer, whose buzzy Moschino [tv] H&M collection with designer Jeremy Scott hit stores Thursday. The limited-edition collection launch drew guests like Diplo, Paris Jackson, and Frances Bean Cobain earlier this month, as H&M previewed the line with a fashion show featuring models strutting down a billboard-filled catwalk lit up like Times Square in New York.

As for Plaza, the actress is busy promoting her latest film, the off-kilter crime comedy, “An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn.” The film is currently in theaters and also available to view on-demand through Amazon Video.

