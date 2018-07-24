AT&T Q2: Time Warner Divisions Shine but Telco Misses Overall Revenue Targets

Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Randall Stephenson
CREDIT: Mark Lennihan/AP/REX/Shutterstock

AT&T, in its first earnings report with Time Warner under its wing, stumbled with weakness in its Entertainment Group that includes DirecTV — hurt by cord-cutting and consumers’ move to internet video.

The telco’s WarnerMedia division, encompassing HBO, Turner and Warner Bros., had Q2 revenues of $7.8 billion, up from $7.3 billion a year earlier. Of the $7.8 billion, $1.1 billion is included in AT&T’s consolidated results, representing 16 days of ownership in the quarter.

Overall, AT&T $38.90 billion and net income was $5.1 billion, or 81 cents per share, reflecting favorable impacts from U.S. corporate tax reform and new revenue accounting rules. The topline number missed Wall Street’s forecasts of $39.39 billion. The telco’s adjusted EPS of 91 cents beat analyst expectations of 85 cents.

Randall Stephenson, AT&T chairman and CEO, praised the WarnerMedia group in his prepared remarks. “Time Warner joins us coming off an impressive second-quarter. Turner turned in solid subscription and advertising revenue growth, Warner Bros. is in high gear with a record number of series in production, and HBO delivered strong subscriber revenue growth.”

He added, “Our goal is to reshape the way media and entertainment work for consumers, and you will see us continue to do exactly that.”

Warner Bros. revenues of $3.3 billion were up 11%, Turner revenue of $3.2 billion was up 4% (and subscription revenue rose 6%), and HBO revenue of $1.7 billion increased 13% for the second quarter.

However, AT&T’s Entertainment Group segment, which includes the DirecTV U.S. video operations, fell 8% in Q2, to $11.7 billion. The telco said that reflects “continued pressure in video revenues from declines in linear video subscribers,” in addition to lower legacy wireline-service revenues, partially offset by advertising revenues increases.

AT&T closed the $85.4 billion deal for Time Warner two days after the June 12 U.S. District Court ruling in favor of the merger. After waiting for a month, the DOJ appealed the decision and is seeking an expedited schedule for the appeal with oral arguments coming after the final filings on Oct. 18.

AT&T has committed to keep Turner operating separately pending an appeal, but only until Feb. 28, 2019. Turner is the focus of the government’s case, arguing that the deal is anticompetitive because the telco would be in a position to hike carriage rates for rival TV distributors.

More to come.

