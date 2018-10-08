You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Arnold Kopelson, Oscar Winning Producer of 'Platoon' and 'The Fugitive,' Dies at 83

Cynthia Littleton

Arnold Kopelson, the Oscar-winning producer of such films as “Platoon” and “The Fugitive,” died Monday at his home in Beverly Hills. He was 83.

Kopelson’s death was confirmed Monday his wife and business partner of 42 years, Anne Kopelson.

Anne Kopelson said her husband was a consummate producer who dedicated himself wholeheartedly to every film he produced over his long career.

“He loved what he did,” Kopelson told Variety. “He loved dealing with people in making movies and he had a very, very big heart.”

Kopelson had a prolific career in the film business from the 1970s through the early 2000s. From 2007 until September, Kopelson served as a board member of CBS Corp. He became close friends with CBS controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone and was a strong supporter of CBS chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves.

Kopelson became wrapped up in the legal battle, now settled, between CBS and Shari Redstone earlier this year when a recent video of Sumner Redstone taken by Kopelson was introduced into the court to support CBS’ claim that Sumner Redstone was no longer capable of making his own decisions.

In addition to his wife, Kopelson’s survivors include three children, Peter, Evan and Stephanie.

More to come

