Arista Records Announces Three Key Hires

Arista Records President and CEO David Massey today announced key appointments to the company’s marketing team as the newly relaunched Sony label continues to build out its organization.

According to the announcement, Brian Vinikoor has been named Vice President of Marketing. In this role, he will be responsible for driving Arista’s overall marketing strategy, working closely with the company’s partners across the industry to create innovative and comprehensive plans for developing the careers of Artista’s artists and bringing their releases to market.

Dieuwertje (“Dee”) Heuvelings has been named Senior Director, A&R and Marketing. In this role she will be responsible for both identifying new artists across all genres, including urban and hip-hop, and building digital-focused marketing strategies for the entire Arista roster.

Ethan Geltzer has been named Senior Director of Digital Marketing & Branding. In this role he will be responsible for creating and executing digital marketing strategies to build awareness around Arista artists and releases, as well as working with artists on developing their brand identities. He will also be responsible for further advancing the label’s brand identity.

All three are based in New York and will report to Massey, whose leadership of Arista is part of a partnership with Sony Music that also includes a new joint venture for an artist management and music publishing business called Work of Art.

Stated Massey, “I am delighted to welcome Brian, Dee and Ethan to the team. We are building Arista as a new model major label, and they each are forward-thinking industry professionals with experience outside of the recorded music business who bring a tremendous amount of creativity and expertise to the company. I look forward to working with them to develop progressive and innovative approaches to marketing, branding and discovery that will help our artists advance their careers and connect with audiences on a global scale.”

Vinikoor joins Arista from management services company, mtheory, where he was Senior Director of Strategic & Digital Partnerships, responsible for conceptualizing and executing partnerships across a roster of over 80 artists, including Major Lazer, Twenty One Pilots, Kacey Musgraves, NF, and Flume. During this time, he also helped to revive the historic Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY, and from 2009-2013 he launched and headed the marketing division of Secret Road, a music management and licensing company. He began his career with Glassnote Records.

Heuvelings joins Arista from Spotify where she was an Amsterdam-based Senior Editor responsible for curating 75 official playlists across R&B, Pop, Hip-Hop and Dance that shaped the tastes of millions of Spotify listeners worldwide. Previously, she served in A&R and curation roles for MassiveMusic.

Prior to joining Arista, Geltzer was founder and CEO of KNCTRNL Artist MGMT, a full service artist management company working with a roster of leading producer and DJ clients including Lookas, smle, Rob Garza, Just A Gent, and MEMBA. He previously served as Digital Marketing Manager at Island Records.