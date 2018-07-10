Ariana Grande to Headline Amazon Music Prime Day Concert

Today, Amazon Music announced that Ariana Grande will headline the Amazon Music Unboxing Prime Day concert in New York on July 11, streaming for fans globally on Amazon.com beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The singer will perform a selection of hits and songs from her upcoming album, “Sweetener,” out August 17.

Grande joins a previously announced lineup of artists including Kelsea Ballerini, Alessia Cara and Julia Michaels. And unlike the company’s one-time-only “Experiences” with U2 and Justin Timberlake, these performances will be available for replay a limited after the 11th; more details will be available in the coming days.

Prime members and fans around the world will be able to stream the performance on www.amazon.com/primeday and at www.twitch.tv/amazonmusic July 11 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. More information is available at www.amazon.com/unboxingprimeday.

Prime Day begins on July 16 at 3 p.m. ET and run through July 17, offering more than 1 million deals for Amazon Prime members, along with select deals at all U.S. Whole Foods stores.

In addition to the unboxing event, Amazon Music is now offering an exclusive deal for Prime Day: Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months of the premium, on-demand service with access to tens of millions of songs and hands-free listening, for just $0.99. To learn more, visit:www.amazon.com/unlimited.