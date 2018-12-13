WME Veteran Ari Greenburg Promoted to President of Talent Agency

WME veteran Ari Greenburg, one of the original Endeavor staffers who helped build the talent agency that became an industry powerhouse, has been promoted to president.

Greenburg will oversee all daily operations across WME and its offices in Beverly Hills, New York, Nashville, London and Sydney. The promotion recognizes the role that Greenburg has played in managing the uber-agency for some time.

Greenburg’s elevation was announced Thursday by Mark Shapiro, who was promoted to president of WME parent company Endeavor on Monday.

“Over the past few years, Ari has taken on a host of new responsibilities and played an integral role in shaping the vision for the future of the agency. He is a dealmaker without peer, cares deeply about his colleagues, and knows the industry inside and out,” Shapiro said. “As we move into this next chapter, Ari is uniquely positioned to bring WME to new heights. He comes from television, but his curiosity and commitment to our leading role in the entertainment industry are extraordinary.”

Greenburg joined Endeavor at its formation in 1995 after working with Endeavor co-founders Ari Emanuel and Rick Rosen at ICM.

Related WME Briefly Evacuated After Suspicious Package Delivered to L.A. Office Endeavor Exploring Withdrawal From $400 Million Saudi Deal

Greenburg made his mark as a TV literary agent representing a slew of top showrunners, writers and directors. He was a pillar of the TV lit group that allowed Endeavor to punch far above its weight prior to its 2009 merger with William Morris Agency, which created the present WME.

The tenpercenter is known for crafting innovative deals on behalf of longtime clients such as Greg Berlanti — who recently inked a nine-figure deal to remain with Warner Bros. TV — Carlton Cuse, Shawn Levy, Adam Horowitz & Eddy Kitsis, Marti Noxon, Brian Koppelman and David Levien, Guillermo del Toro, Jonathan Nolan and Michael Bay.

Greenburg was a driving force in packaging such series as “Once Upon a Time,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “The O.C.,” “Supernatural” and many other series.

Greenburg is well known in the industry for his support of numerous autism-focused charitable and advocacy efforts. The Greenburg family has raised more than $4 million for various organizations since 2005.