×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

WME Veteran Ari Greenburg Promoted to President of Talent Agency

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All

WME veteran Ari Greenburg, one of the original Endeavor staffers who helped build the talent agency that became an industry powerhouse, has been promoted to president.

Greenburg will oversee all daily operations across WME and its offices in Beverly Hills, New York, Nashville, London and Sydney. The promotion recognizes the role that Greenburg has played in managing the uber-agency for some time.

Greenburg’s elevation was announced Thursday by Mark Shapiro, who was promoted to president of WME parent company Endeavor on Monday.

“Over the past few years, Ari has taken on a host of new responsibilities and played an integral role in shaping the vision for the future of the agency. He is a dealmaker without peer, cares deeply about his colleagues, and knows the industry inside and out,” Shapiro said. “As we move into this next chapter, Ari is uniquely positioned to bring WME to new heights. He comes from television, but his curiosity and commitment to our leading role in the entertainment industry are extraordinary.”

Greenburg joined Endeavor at its formation in 1995 after working with Endeavor co-founders Ari Emanuel and Rick Rosen at ICM.

Related

Greenburg made his mark as a TV literary agent representing a slew of top showrunners, writers and directors. He was a pillar of the TV lit group that allowed Endeavor to punch far above its weight prior to its 2009 merger with William Morris Agency, which created the present WME.

The tenpercenter is known for crafting innovative deals on behalf of longtime clients such as Greg Berlanti — who recently inked a nine-figure deal to remain with Warner Bros. TV — Carlton Cuse, Shawn Levy, Adam Horowitz & Eddy Kitsis, Marti Noxon, Brian Koppelman and David Levien, Guillermo del Toro, Jonathan Nolan and Michael Bay.

Greenburg was a driving force in packaging such series as “Once Upon a Time,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “The O.C.,” “Supernatural” and many other series.

Greenburg is well known in the industry for his support of numerous autism-focused charitable and advocacy efforts. The Greenburg family has raised more than $4 million for various organizations since 2005.

Popular on Variety

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

More Biz

  • WME Veteran Ari Greenburg Promoted to

    WME Veteran Ari Greenburg Promoted to President of Talent Agency

    WME veteran Ari Greenburg, one of the original Endeavor staffers who helped build the talent agency that became an industry powerhouse, has been promoted to president. Greenburg will oversee all daily operations across WME and its offices in Beverly Hills, New York, Nashville, London and Sydney. The promotion recognizes the role that Greenburg has played [...]

  • Alison Wenham Steps Down as CEO

    Alison Wenham Steps Down as CEO of WIN

    After 12 years at the helm of the Worldwide Independent Network, a global trade organization for the independent music industry, Alison Wenham is stepping down as Chief Executive, it was announced today. Prior to joining WIN full time in 2016 Alison was CEO of The Association of Independent Music (AIM), which she started in 1999. [...]

  • Leslie Moonves

    Leslie Moonves Quietly Exits AFI and Paley Center Boards

    Leslie Moonves, the ousted CEO of CBS Corp. who has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women, is no longer serving on the boards of trustees of the American Film Institute and the Paley Center for Media. For now, Moonves retains his seat on the board of gaming company ZeniMax Media. The appointments on [...]

  • DOJ Indicts Five in Piracy Ring

    Department of Justice Indicts Five in International Piracy Ring

    Five men were indicted Wednesday on charges that they hacked into the servers of production companies, and stole hundreds of films and TV shows, including “50 Shades of Grey” and “The Walking Dead.” The men are based in four countries — the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, and India. Only one has been [...]

  • Endeavor Sued Over Idaho Country Music

    Endeavor Sued Over Idaho Country Music Festival

    A former county official in rural Idaho sued Endeavor on Wednesday, alleging she is owed more than $190,000 in unpaid loans arising from a troubled country music festival. According to her complaint, Bonnie Layton was the economic development director for Elmore County, Idaho, when she came in contact with the organizers of the Mountain Home [...]

  • Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein (L)

    Weinstein Attorney: 'Many of These Women Have Lied'

    Harvey Weinstein’s attorney blasted the Manhattan D.A.’s office on Wednesday, arguing that prosecutors brought a flawed case in haste due to public pressure. Ben Brafman sent a letter to Judge James Burke, who is scheduled to hear a motion to dismiss the case next week. In it, he responded to Assistant D.A. Kevin Wilson, who [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad