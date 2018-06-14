Ari Emanuel to Keynote Live Music Industry Conference VenuesNow

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

The Endeavor CEO closes out the two-day confab.

Variety Staff

CREDIT: Emanual: Rex/Shutterstock

The VenuesNow Conference, scheduled for June 19 and 20 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, will feature a keynote from Endeavor CEO Ariel Emanuel to close out the gathering. In its second year, the VenuesNow conference is a production of the Oak View Group (OVG), the multifaceted entertainment company headed by CEO Tim Leiweke and backed by Azoff MSG Entertainment (AMSGE).

OVG’s Media & Conferences division also includes Pollstar and the PollstarLive! Conference & Awards, each aimed at live music industry professionals and spanning facilities, agencies, promoters and many more facets of the business.

Others scheduled to appear at VenuesNow include Live Nation head of booking Rich Best; LA Coliseum, USC’s General Manager Joe Furin; UTA Head of Music David Zedeck; WME’s Greg Oswald and CID CEO Dan Berkowitz, among many others.

The 2017 edition of the VenuesNow Conference included panel topics like “The New Paradigm in Event Safety” and “The Art of the Enhanced Experience” and was also held at the Hilton. That same year, Emanuel and Whitesell announced the formation of a holding company for their global portfolio. Recent Endeavor acquisitions include UFC, or Ultimate Fighting Championship, featuring professional mixed martial arts, the Professional Bull Riders, Inc., the Miss Universe Organization and Frieze.

