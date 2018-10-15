You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ari Emanuel ‘Really Concerned’ About Disappearance of Saudi Dissident Jamal Khashoggi

By

Senior International Correspondent

Ari Emanuel Portrait
CREDIT: Dan Doperalski for Variety

Ari Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, said Monday that the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey was “very concerning,” but would not comment on whether it would cause him to reconsider Saudi Arabia’s investment in his company.

Emanuel, speaking at the Mipcom content market in Cannes, where he received the Variety Vanguard Award, said: “Here’s what I will say about it. I personally am really concerned about it. We are concerned about it. But all I can say is that we are monitoring the situation. And that’s legally all I can say right now. It is very, very concerning. Really concerning.”

Pressed further, he added: “On the face of it it’s upsetting. And we are monitoring the situation right now. That is all I am able and will say right now.”

Emanuel later spoke about the need for company leaders to have “emotional endurance” when dealing with big shifts and shocks to the business such as Rupert Murdoch’s sale of Fox and the Saudi crisis. “These are big jolts into the system and if you are not able to have emotional endurance to handle those things – because they are going to come up, at every level of the company – you are not going to be successful,” Emanuel said.

He added: “Hopefully the management [of Endeavor] is showing – in every aspect of the business – that they have it. They are curious, they are willing to take risks, they will hang in there with you. Over time it does seep into the culture, the blood supply of the company, and I think that is what we have done from the leadership of the company at the top all the way down.”

More to follow.

  • Ari Emanuel Portrait

    Ari Emanuel 'Really Concerned' About Disappearance of Saudi Dissident Jamal Khashoggi

  • Universal Music Group

    Mixcloud and Universal Music Announce Multi-Year Licensing Deal

  • Eesean Bolden

    Warner Bros. Records Names Eesean Bolden Senior VP of A&R

  • Apple Park Visitor Center sign

    Apple Acquires Music-Analytics Startup Asaii

  • Carolyn McCall ITV CEO

    ITV Chief Carolyn McCall Talks Direct-to-Consumer Plans, Endemol and Netflix Effect

  • Ari Emanuel Portrait

    Endeavor Forges New Blueprint for Biz With Diversification Push

  • Capitol Records Executive Joe Rainey Dies

    Capitol Records Executive Joe Rainey Dies at 43

