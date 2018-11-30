Archie Davis Named SVP of Marketing for RCA Records, Partners With Company for Joint-Venture Label

Archie Davis has been named SVP of Marketing at RCA Records, and he has also entered into a new joint venture label with the company entitled Six Course Music Group, it was announced today.

As SVP of marketing, Davis will oversee campaigns for the company’s diverse roster; Six Course, of which Davis is CEO, is a creative agency and production company that will include the Six Course Music Group, where Davis will discover, sign and develop artists in association with RCA. The move comes just a couple of weeks after RCA announced a joint-venture with A&R exec Brooklyn Johnny called District 18.

Davis was previously SVP of urban marketing at Interscope Records where he oversaw campaigns for Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, Eardrummers, Rae Sremmurd, Mike Will Made-it, Rich The Kid as well as the “Black Panther” soundtrack. He had joined Interscope through their college marketing program in 2008.

Six Course’s recent campaign for fast food company Wendy’s with a 5-track mixtape titled “We Beefin?” won nine Cannes Lions awards and four Clio awards, including a Grand Prix, and brought Wendy’s a charting album on iTunes.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join RCA and to bring a home to Six Course Music Group,” Davis said. Alongside Peter Edge and John Fleckenstein, I look forward to the label being a destination where all parts of entertainment come together authentically to have the biggest impact and as a place where artists are comfortable and happy to call RCA their home.”

RCA Chairman & CEO Peter Edge said, “Archie Davis is an undeniable force in the music industry and we are lucky and excited that he has decided to join and bring his label to RCA. His passion to find young talent, marketing acumen, and extensive relationships both within the music industry as well as the broader entertainment industry is what makes Archie an outstanding executive.”

RCA Co-President John Fleckenstein added, “We have admired Archie’s work for some time and are thrilled to have him finally join the RCA team. His unique blend of great ears, exceptional taste and savvy market awareness make him a next-gen marketer and a rising power player in our industry”