APA Names Bruce Solar Partner, Co-Head of Worldwide Music

By
Variety Staff

APA has named Bruce Solar Partner and Co-Head of Worldwide Music, it was announced today by Jim Gosnell, the company’s president and CEO.

Solar, who previously served as Executive Vice President of Worldwide Music since first joining the agency in 2015, will now oversee the west coast operations for APA’s Concerts division alongside fellow Co-Head of Worldwide Music, Steve Martin, who is headquartered in New York.

“Bruce is one of the most talented and respected music agents in the industry,” commented Gosnell in making the announcement.  “His leadership, insights and contributions to the success of our Concerts division have made a tremendous impact on our business, and I could not be more pleased to have him lead our west coast team.”

“I am very excited about this new challenge,” added Solar.  “Working with Jim Gosnell, Steve Martin, Andy Somers and everyone at APA continues to be a high point in my career, and I look forward to many continued years of success.”

Solar’s current roster includes Radical Face, Eels, Family of the Year, Blondie, Brian Wilson, Smokey Robinson, The Zombies, Cake, The O’Jays, and Liz Brasher, among others. He began his career in the music industry at the Harry Chickles Agency in Boston, booking numerous acts including John Lee Hooker and Willie Dixon. In the mid-90’s, he moved to Absolute Artists, where he oversaw operations for the boutique agency and represented several artists. In 2001, Solar joined The Agency Group, where he spent the next 14 years representing a diverse group of international artists.

 

 

  • REAL COUNTRY -- Episode 103 --

    The Search for Country’s Next Star Gets 'Real' With Shania Twain's New Show

  • Lady Gaga Woolsey Fire

    Lady Gaga Visits Woolsey Fire Victims, Asks Trump to 'Show Some Compassion'

  • Facebook Advertises Oculus Go With Star-Strudded

    Facebook Taps Celebrities Including Wiz Khalifa, Awkwafina for Oculus Go Ad Campaign

  • Sahar Elhabashi - Spotify

    Spotify Hires Condé Nast Entertainment's Sahar Elhabashi as VP of Content Business

  • Bjork to Premiere New Concert Production,

    Bjork to Premiere 'Cornucopia,' New Concert Production, at the Shed in New York

  • Craig ZadanTune In! Variety's TV Summit,

    Jennifer Hudson, Renee Zellweger and More Remember Craig Zadan at Star-Studded Tribute

  • Kanye West and Kid Cudi Perform

    See Kanye West and Kid Cudi Perform Inside a Giant Glass Box at Camp Flog Gnaw

