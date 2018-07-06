Anthony Bourdain Estate Valued at $1.2 Million

Less than a month after Anthony Bourdain’s death, the TV personality’s estate has been valued at around $1.2 million. Court papers have confirmed that most of his assets have been bequeathed to his 11-year-old daughter, Ariane. The “Parts Unknown” host died by suicide in early June.

Per the Manhattan Surrogate’s Court documents filed Thursday, his estate includes $425,000 in savings and cash, $35,000 in brokerage accounts, $250,000 in personal property and $500,000 in “intangible property including royalties and residuals,” according to USA Today. Bourdain’s estranged wife, Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, will serve as executor of his estate, as well as inherit “personal and household effects,” including cars and frequent flier miles, to use “in accordance with what (she) believes to have been my wishes.”

Though the amount seems relatively low for a TV personality, Bourdain set aside a separate trust, which is currently of unknown value and assets. Trust records are confidential, but it is thought the balance could be substantial, as Bourdain was a TV host for over a decade and also owned a publishing imprint.

As Bourdain’s daughter is too young yet to come into her inheritance, the court will select a guardian to hold the assets until they can be legally transferred. In the event that Bourdain survived his daughter, the will also states that the inheritance would have gone to her nanny, Myra Quizon, CBS reported.

His death resulted in an outpouring of grief and sorrow from his many fans, the food and media communities, and his girlfriend Asia Argento, who wrote on Twitter, “Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds.”