Anthony Bourdain Mourned by Hollywood: ‘He Brought the World Into Our Homes’

Beloved television personality Anthony Bourdain died on Friday in an apparent suicide, and Hollywood was quick to remember the “Parts Unknown” host.

In addition to mourning Bourdain, many urged others who may be depressed or considering suicide to find help. Bourdain’s death came just three days after the death by suicide of fashion designer Kate Spade.

“I was saddened to hear of the deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain,” wrote Bryan Cranston. “It illustrates that success is not immune to depression. We all need to be more aware of our friends who are suffering.”

According to AFSP, there are nearly 45,000 suicides every year in the US. Shocking. I was saddened to hear of the deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain. RIP. It illustrates that success is not immune to depression. We all need to be more aware of our friends who are suffering — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) June 8, 2018

“Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain,” wrote Gordon Ramsay. “He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food.”

Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 8, 2018

“Anthony. One of my idols,” cookbook author Christine Teigen wrote on Twitter. “Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting.”

Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now :( — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 8, 2018

See more reacts below.

Shocked by the terrible loss of Anthony Bourdain. Why is it always the best of us? — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) June 8, 2018

One of my dreams was to sip wine and eat outrageously good food with Anthony Bourdain. His book, Kitchen Confidential, was a game changer for me. I don’t even know what to say https://t.co/69HUZyApq7 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 8, 2018

Ohh nooo! Anthony Bourdain!!!! Be at peace, brother.❤️ — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) June 8, 2018

Wow. Anthony bourdain. Soo shocking and sad. — Dane DeHaan (@danedehaan) June 8, 2018