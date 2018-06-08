You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Anthony Bourdain Mourned by Hollywood: ‘He Brought the World Into Our Homes’

Anthony Bourdain
Beloved television personality Anthony Bourdain died on Friday in an apparent suicide, and Hollywood was quick to remember the “Parts Unknown” host.

In addition to mourning Bourdain, many urged others who may be depressed or considering suicide to find help. Bourdain’s death came just three days after the death by suicide of fashion designer Kate Spade.

“I was saddened to hear of the deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain,” wrote Bryan Cranston. “It illustrates that success is not immune to depression. We all need to be more aware of our friends who are suffering.”

“Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain,” wrote Gordon Ramsay. “He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food.”

“Anthony. One of my idols,” cookbook author Christine Teigen wrote on Twitter. “Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting.”

