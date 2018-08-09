You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Anthony Anderson Sexual Assault Case Being Reviewed by D.A.

Gene Maddaus

Anthony Anderson
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The L.A. County District Attorney’s office is reviewing a sexual assault allegation against “Black-ish” actor Anthony Anderson, the office confirmed to Variety.

The LAPD submitted the case to the D.A.’s office on Wednesday. It was first reported by TMZ. Last month, the Blast reported that a woman had gone to police with a claim that Anderson had attacked her last year during an event she catered for him.

At the time, Anderson’s rep denied the charges.

“It’s unfortunate that anyone can file a police report, whether it is true or false,” his spokesman said. “The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim.”

The LAPD also submitted a sexual assault case on Wednesday against Steven Seagal. The D.A.’s office had earlier received an allegation against Seagal from the Beverly Hills Police Department.

The D.A.’s office is also considering six cases against Harvey Weinstein, including one that was submitted by the Beverly Hills Police Department in June.

The D.A.’s office has received numerous cases from the LAPD and the Beverly Hills police since the #MeToo movement launched last fall, but has yet to file a criminal charge. Most of the cases have been declined due to statute of limitations issues.

  • Anthony Anderson

    Anthony Anderson Sexual Assault Case Being Reviewed by D.A.

  • Vincent Sadusky Univision

    Univision Sees Q2 Profit Rise, New CEO Outlines Investment Priorities

  • Sumner Redstone

    Sumner Redstone Trust 'Bombshell': Ownership Provision Comes to Light in CBS-NAI Hearing

  • Spongebob Nickelodeon

    Viacom 3Q Profit Tumbles on Advertising Declines, International Markets

  • Sumner Redstone

    Judge Allows Sumner Redstone Video to Proceed in CBS-NAI Suit But Not for Public View

  HFPA Aid Hits Close to Home for Press Organization's Leader

    HFPA Aid Hits Close to Home for Press Organization's Leader

  • WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 20:

    Entertainment Industry Foundation Rebrands With Eye on Future Needs

