Anne Hathaway to Be Honored at Human Rights Campaign National Dinner

The Human Rights Campaign will honor Anne Hathaway with the HRC National Equality Award at the 22nd annual HRC National Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 15.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak at the event, as well as former Attorney General Eric Holder, Virginia Delegate Danica Roem, and Nevada Secretary of State candidate Nelson Araujo. Earlier in the day, Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor of Georgia, will address HRC members.

Most recently seen in “Ocean’s Eight,” Hathaway has won Academy, Golden Globe, SAG, and BAFTA awards for her starring role in 2012’s “Les Miserables.” She has also starred in theater productions, and won the Clarence Derwent Award for her turn in the play “Carnival.”

In 2012, Hathaway and her husband sold their wedding photos and donated proceeds to organizations working to achieve marriage equality. She also joined an HRC-led petition in 2016 to protest a Georgia bill that would allow discrimination of LGBTQ individuals.

“I don’t consider myself just an ally to the LGBT community, I consider myself your family. And so, I’m doing what we should all do with our families — I’m loving you, I support you, I completely accept you as you are, as I hope you do me, and if anyone ever tries to hurt you, I’m going to give them hell,” she said to HRC members and supporters in 2008.

That same year, Hathaway was appointed as UN Women’s Global Ambassador, where her work involves supporting women’s equality in the workplace. She also serves on the advisory board for Lollipop Theater Network, an organization that screens films for hospital patients with chronic or life-threatening illness.

“Through her incredible talent and bold activism, Anne Hathaway uses her global platform to stand up for the LGBTQ community,” said HRC president Chad Griffin. “From speaking out against discriminatory legislation targeting the LGBTQ community to her leadership on workplace equality for women, Anne is making a real difference in the lives of countless people around the globe.”