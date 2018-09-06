Anne Hathaway to Be Honored at Human Rights Campaign National Dinner

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Anne Hathaway
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

The Human Rights Campaign will honor Anne Hathaway with the HRC National Equality Award at the 22nd annual HRC National Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 15.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak at the event, as well as former Attorney General Eric Holder, Virginia Delegate Danica Roem, and Nevada Secretary of State candidate Nelson Araujo. Earlier in the day, Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor of Georgia, will address HRC members.

Most recently seen in “Ocean’s Eight,” Hathaway has won Academy, Golden Globe, SAG, and BAFTA awards for her starring role in 2012’s “Les Miserables.” She has also starred in theater productions, and won the Clarence Derwent Award for her turn in the play “Carnival.”

In 2012, Hathaway and her husband sold their wedding photos and donated proceeds to organizations working to achieve marriage equality. She also joined an HRC-led petition in 2016 to protest a Georgia bill that would allow discrimination of LGBTQ individuals.

“I don’t consider myself just an ally to the LGBT community, I consider myself your family. And so, I’m doing what we should all do with our families — I’m loving you, I support you, I completely accept you as you are, as I hope you do me, and if anyone ever tries to hurt you, I’m going to give them hell,” she said to HRC members and supporters in 2008.

That same year, Hathaway was appointed as UN Women’s Global Ambassador, where her work involves supporting women’s equality in the workplace. She also serves on the advisory board for Lollipop Theater Network, an organization that screens films for hospital patients with chronic or life-threatening illness.

“Through her incredible talent and bold activism, Anne Hathaway uses her global platform to stand up for the LGBTQ community,” said HRC president Chad Griffin. “From speaking out against discriminatory legislation targeting the LGBTQ community to her leadership on workplace equality for women, Anne is making a real difference in the lives of countless people around the globe.”

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More Biz

  • Anne Hathaway

    Anne Hathaway to Be Honored at Human Rights Campaign National Dinner

    The Human Rights Campaign will honor Anne Hathaway with the HRC National Equality Award at the 22nd annual HRC National Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 15. Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak at the event, as well as former Attorney General Eric Holder, Virginia Delegate Danica Roem, and Nevada Secretary of State candidate Nelson Araujo. […]

  • Carolyn Williams RCA

    Carolyn Williams Promoted to Exec VP of Marketing at RCA Records

    The Human Rights Campaign will honor Anne Hathaway with the HRC National Equality Award at the 22nd annual HRC National Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 15. Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak at the event, as well as former Attorney General Eric Holder, Virginia Delegate Danica Roem, and Nevada Secretary of State candidate Nelson Araujo. […]

  • Leslie MoonvesThe Simon Wiesenthal Center 2018

    CBS, National Amusements in Talks to Settle Lawsuit Over Control of Company

    The Human Rights Campaign will honor Anne Hathaway with the HRC National Equality Award at the 22nd annual HRC National Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 15. Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak at the event, as well as former Attorney General Eric Holder, Virginia Delegate Danica Roem, and Nevada Secretary of State candidate Nelson Araujo. […]

  • Shawn Cohen Will McDonald

    Elektra Records Boosts A&R Team in Advance of Oct. 1 Relaunch

    The Human Rights Campaign will honor Anne Hathaway with the HRC National Equality Award at the 22nd annual HRC National Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 15. Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak at the event, as well as former Attorney General Eric Holder, Virginia Delegate Danica Roem, and Nevada Secretary of State candidate Nelson Araujo. […]

  • Roy Moore

    Roy Moore Sues Sacha Baron Cohen for $95 Million

    The Human Rights Campaign will honor Anne Hathaway with the HRC National Equality Award at the 22nd annual HRC National Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 15. Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak at the event, as well as former Attorney General Eric Holder, Virginia Delegate Danica Roem, and Nevada Secretary of State candidate Nelson Araujo. […]

  • Tim Pastore, President of Original Programming

    Nat Geo Alum Tim Pastore Named CEO of All3Media America

    The Human Rights Campaign will honor Anne Hathaway with the HRC National Equality Award at the 22nd annual HRC National Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 15. Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak at the event, as well as former Attorney General Eric Holder, Virginia Delegate Danica Roem, and Nevada Secretary of State candidate Nelson Araujo. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad