Multiple People Shot at Annapolis Newspaper

Multiple people were shot at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday afternoon.

Anne Arundel County Police Deputy Chief William Krampf confirmed at least five fatalities and injuries, during a press conference hours after the incident.

One suspect is currently in custody and police believe no other shooters are in the building.

Phil Davis, a Gazette crime reporter at the scene of the shooting, said a single shooter opened fire on several people.

“A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead,” he tweeted.

Davis took to Twitter to report developments as he was waiting to be interviewed by police.

He said a gunman shot through the glass door to the Gazette office and opened fire on several employees.

“Can’t say much more and don’t want to declare anyone dead, but it’s bad,” he wrote.

Lt. Ryan Frashure of Anne Arundel County Police said at an afternoon news conference, “We did have an active shooter situation inside that building. Again we do have injuries. I can’t give the extent of those injuries at this point.”

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore said, “ATF Baltimore is responding to a shooting incident at the Capital Gazette.” Police — who said they reported to the scene of the crime within a minute and a half — evacuated the premises, ushering people out of the building with their hands up, and continued to search the building.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted that he was “absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis.” “Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community,” he added.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland wrote on Twitter, “My heart is with the families, friends, and loved ones of the victims as we learn more about this terrible situation. We must unite to end the violence.”

The newspaper is part of the Baltimore Sun Media Group.