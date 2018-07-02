Andy Dick Charged with Sexual Battery

Andy Dick'Zoolander No.2' film premiere, New York, America - 09 Feb 2016
CREDIT: Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutters

Andy Dick has been charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of simple battery, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office confirmed to Variety on Monday.

According to the Attorney’s office, both charges arose from an incident that occurred on April 5. TMZ reported that Dick allegedly touched and made inappropriate comments toward a woman as she passed him on a sidewalk. The alleged victim later reported the incident to the police. The comedian, who has a history of controversial sexual behavior, will face the charges in court on July 8 in Dept. 101 of the Van Nuys Courthouse.

Dick has come under fire in the past for inappropriate activity, including multiple alleged cases of indecent exposure while intoxicated. He was fired from indie film “Raising Buchanan” in October following sexual harassment and misconduct allegations on set. In 2007, Dick was forcibly removed from the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” stage for repeatedly touching and trying to kiss fellow guest Ivanka Trump. The viral segment shows Kimmel attempting to keep Dick away from Trump as he runs hands up and down her legs.

It is unclear whether or not the charges will impact Dick’s upcoming projects that are in the works for 2018 and 2019.

