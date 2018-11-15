×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amy Schumer Hospitalized for Pregnancy-Related Condition, Postpones Tour Date

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All
Amy Schumer Detained
CREDIT: Paul Zimmerman/REX/Shutterstock

Amy Schumer has had to postpone a Texas date on her current tour due to a pregnancy-related condition that has left her hospitalized.

“I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine,” Schumer said on Instagram Thursday. “But everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls—!”

According to Mayo Clinic, hyperemesis gravidarum occurs “when someone with nausea and vomiting of pregnancy has severe symptoms that may cause severe dehydration or result in the loss of more than 5% of pre-pregnancy body weight.”

Schumer is expecting a baby with husband Chris Fischer, and expressed regret at having to cancel the Texas show, which was scheduled for Thursday evening in Dallas. “Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better,” she said.

Schumer was most recently hospitalized for five days in April with a “horrible” kidney infection, causing her to miss the premiere of her film “I Feel Pretty.” She said at the time that she was working to “put [her] health first.”

Schumer’s next scheduled tour date is on Nov. 17 at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark.

Popular on Variety

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Biz

  • Amy Schumer Detained

    Amy Schumer Hospitalized for Pregnancy-Related Condition, Postpones Tour Date

    Amy Schumer has had to postpone a Texas date on her current tour due to a pregnancy-related condition that has left her hospitalized. “I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine,” Schumer said on Instagram Thursday. “But everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even […]

  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Group

    Universal Music Group Posts Strong Third Quarter as Sale Talks Heat Up

    Amy Schumer has had to postpone a Texas date on her current tour due to a pregnancy-related condition that has left her hospitalized. “I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine,” Schumer said on Instagram Thursday. “But everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even […]

  • Sony Diversity Program

    Sony Diversity Program Grooms Industry Directors of Tomorrow

    Amy Schumer has had to postpone a Texas date on her current tour due to a pregnancy-related condition that has left her hospitalized. “I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine,” Schumer said on Instagram Thursday. “But everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even […]

  • ABC Networks Directors Program

    Directing and Writing Programs Aim to Establish Diverse Roster of Industry Players

    Amy Schumer has had to postpone a Texas date on her current tour due to a pregnancy-related condition that has left her hospitalized. “I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine,” Schumer said on Instagram Thursday. “But everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even […]

  • Katherine Keating Joins Maverick

    Katherine Keating Joins Maverick as Chief Sustainability & Strategy Officer

    Amy Schumer has had to postpone a Texas date on her current tour due to a pregnancy-related condition that has left her hospitalized. “I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine,” Schumer said on Instagram Thursday. “But everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even […]

  • A+E Networks' Sean Cohan Joins Wheelhouse

    A+E Networks' Sean Cohan Joins Wheelhouse Entertainment as President

    Amy Schumer has had to postpone a Texas date on her current tour due to a pregnancy-related condition that has left her hospitalized. “I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine,” Schumer said on Instagram Thursday. “But everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad