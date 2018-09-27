You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Veteran Literary Agent Amy Schiffman Joins Echo Lake Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Justin Kroll

Echo Lake Entertainment has tapped veteran literary agent Amy Schiffman as manager to launch an intellectual property division at the 21-year-old firm.

“Now more than ever, content is king,” Schiffman said. “I’ve always been attracted to artists who express themselves through the written word, and these days every company and producer who develops feature, TV, and streaming content is clamoring to get their hands on literary properties. This demand in the marketplace has created great opportunity for authors and made me realize that now is a good time to join a company that represents screen and TV writers, actors and directors, but has no one representing the raw materials that fuel media creation. I’m energized by this new challenge and excited to be working with such a wonderful group of people.”

Schiffman first became an agent representing literary film and television properties at the William Morris Agency, where she rapidly ascended to running the book-to-film department, and sold such titles as “Apollo 13,” “Friday Night Lights,” “Permanent Midnight,” and “Primal Fear.” She later worked at Gersh and was, until recently, a partner at Intellectual Property Group, where she represented the best-seller “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society” and “Nappily Ever After” (feature adaptations of both premiered on Netflix this month), among many other titles.

“Amy is the epitome of class and a perfect fit for our team-first approach culture at Echo Lake. Given the ever-increasing importance of intellectual property in all media, we wanted to bring in a manager who focuses on literary rights. Amy brings years of experience and a wealth of clients and properties to the Echo Lake fold,” Echo Lake Entertainment’s Dave Brown said.

Schiffman brings along a stellar client list, including Dennis Lehane (“Mystic River”), who is adapting his recent novel, “Since We Fell,” at Amblin Entertainment, and “Storming Vegas” at Sony. He has numerous original TV and feature projects in development as well. She also reps Don DeLillo, Daniel Woodrell (“Winter’s Bone”), and countless other authors, journalists, and playwrights.

