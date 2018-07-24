Listen: Josh Sapan on Why Small Is Beautiful for AMC Networks

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Josh Sapan
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Josh Sapan knows that AMC Networks is a small fish swimming in a sea of giants these days. But the CEO of the cable channel group is confident about navigating the choppy waters ahead as the TV marketplace adjusts to the premium-content playbook that has defined AMC’s success for more than a decade.

“We don’t need to dominate the planet in order to be extraordinarily successful,” Sapan says.

Welcome to Strictly Business, Variety‘s weekly podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business of entertainment. In this week’s episode, Sapan talks with Cynthia Littleton, Variety’s managing editor of television, about the company’s transition from a collection of cable channels — AMC, SundanceTV, IFC, WeTV, and BBC America — to a content-focused enterprise that is experimenting with new forms of distribution and expansion overseas.

“We were a cable channel company,” Sapan says. “Today we’re a content company.”

Listen to the full interview here:

Since AMC Networks was spun off from former parent Cablevision in 2011, Sapan has expanded the company’s presence overseas with acquisitions and invested in streaming platforms including Robert Johnson’s Acorn and Urban Movie Channel services. Key to AMC’s revenue base these days is the production activity at the AMC Studios arm, which allows the company to haul in content licensing revenue around the world for wholly owned productions such as “The Walking Dead” and its offshoots. 

Related

Sapan points to the legacy of groundbreaking, high-end content established by the mothership AMC channel with “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad.” The arm’s race in TV production budgets and talent costs amid the rapid explosion of TV has put a greater premium on the search for distinctive ideas and creative voices. He points to new AMC dramas “Dietland” and “The Terror,” and BBC America’s Emmy-nominated “Killing Eve” as examples of next-wave pillars for the company.

“Our POV has been, as a core principle, to focus on excellent content,” Sapan says. “We didn’t buy our way into creative excellence. We sought creative excellence.”

Strictly Business” is Variety’s weekly podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business of entertainment. Listen to the podcast above for the full interview, or check out previous “Strictly Business” episodes featuring HBO’s Richard PleplerGroup 9’s Ben Lerer, Bankable Productions’ Tyra Banks, Spotify’s Dawn Ostroff, Entertainment Studios’ Byron Allen, among others. A new episode debuts each Tuesday and can be downloaded on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, and SoundCloud.

Popular on Variety

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

More Biz

  • Josh Sapan

    Listen: Josh Sapan on Why Small Is Beautiful for AMC Networks

    Josh Sapan knows that AMC Networks is a small fish swimming in a sea of giants these days. But the CEO of the cable channel group is confident about navigating the choppy waters ahead as the TV marketplace adjusts to the premium-content playbook that has defined AMC’s success for more than a decade. “We don’t […]

  • Pitbull48th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame

    Pitbull, Nicky Jam, Becky G to Perform at 2018 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

    Josh Sapan knows that AMC Networks is a small fish swimming in a sea of giants these days. But the CEO of the cable channel group is confident about navigating the choppy waters ahead as the TV marketplace adjusts to the premium-content playbook that has defined AMC’s success for more than a decade. “We don’t […]

  • RCA U.K. Ramps Up With New

    RCA Records U.K. Ramps Up With New Hires and Promotion

    Josh Sapan knows that AMC Networks is a small fish swimming in a sea of giants these days. But the CEO of the cable channel group is confident about navigating the choppy waters ahead as the TV marketplace adjusts to the premium-content playbook that has defined AMC’s success for more than a decade. “We don’t […]

  • Go90 Verizon

    Verizon Takes $900 Million Hit Against Q2 Earnings for Go90 Shutdown, Other Charges

    Josh Sapan knows that AMC Networks is a small fish swimming in a sea of giants these days. But the CEO of the cable channel group is confident about navigating the choppy waters ahead as the TV marketplace adjusts to the premium-content playbook that has defined AMC’s success for more than a decade. “We don’t […]

  • Mergers and Deals Placeholder

    Indonesia's MD Pictures Set for IPO Boost to Hollywood Ambitions

    Josh Sapan knows that AMC Networks is a small fish swimming in a sea of giants these days. But the CEO of the cable channel group is confident about navigating the choppy waters ahead as the TV marketplace adjusts to the premium-content playbook that has defined AMC’s success for more than a decade. “We don’t […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad