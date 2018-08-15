You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amazon Music Names Andre Stapleton Head of U.S. Label Relations

By
Variety Staff

Amazon Music today announces the appointment of music industry veteran Andre Stapleton as Head of U.S. label relations, reporting to Ryan Redington, director of Amazon Music.

According to the announcement, Stapleton will drive label relations account activity across Seattle, Nashville, Los Angeles and in New York, where he will be based.

Stapleton joins Amazon Music from Sony Music Entertainment, where he worked for 12 years in a variety of roles, including his most recent position as SVP/Digital Partner Development, where he oversaw account management for Sony’s  global digital distribution partners.

At Sony Music, Stapleton also worked in London and New York as senior vice president of digital business development and strategy, and senior director of international digital business development. Prior to Sony Music, Andre worked as a management consultant at Accenture in London. He holds a law degree from the University of Glasgow, in addition to studies in music management at London’s City University.

 

