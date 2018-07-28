TV Director Allen Baron Accused of Sexually Harassing Assistant

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book Cover Usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock (1549683a)Charlie's Angels , Tanya Roberts, Jaclyn Smith, Cheryl LaddFilm and Television
CREDIT: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Allen Baron, a director on ’70s shows such as “The Love Boat” and “Charlie’s Angels,” was sued for sexual harassment on Friday by an assistant who accused him of asking her to touch his penis after he took erectile dysfunction pills.

Anna Victoria Dey said she was hired in September 2017 to work as Baron’s assistant, which involved doing errands and preparing meals. She said that Baron, 91, became aroused after taking Cialis and would ask her to touch him. She said that she repeatedly refused and told him to put his penis away. He also asked her to dry him off after he got out of the shower, the suit states, taking advantage of her kindness to get him to rub his legs and buttocks. Dey said she was fired in January.

Reached for comment, Baron denied the allegations.

“She’s scamming me,” he said. “There’s not a scintilla truth of anything. I’m 91 years old. There was no sexual thing.”

In the complaint, Dey alleges that Baron would brag about his sexual conquests during his years in the entertainment business.

“Baron also claimed to have forced numerous Cuban women to have sexual intercourse with him in exchange for roles in the 1959 movie ‘Cuban Rebel Girls,'” the complaint alleges. Baron was an assistant director on the film. “Baron explained to Dey that any woman who did not perform sexual intercourse with him was ‘guaranteed’ not to get the part.”

Baron also bragged about sleeping with Farrah Fawcett while shooting “Charlie’s Angels” in the late ’70s, according to the suit. Dey also alleges that Baron commented on Harvey Weinstein’s victims, calling them “stupid and money hungry,” and said that he got away with similar conduct because “women knew better.”

Dey said she was fired after the two got lost on a trip to a Spectrum cable store to fix his remote.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Biz

  • Whither CBS? With or Without Leslie

    Whither CBS? With or Without Leslie Moonves, Company Faces Challenges

    Allen Baron, a director on ’70s shows such as “The Love Boat” and “Charlie’s Angels,” was sued for sexual harassment on Friday by an assistant who accused him of asking her to touch his penis after he took erectile dysfunction pills. Anna Victoria Dey said she was hired in September 2017 to work as Baron’s […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    TV Director Allen Baron Accused of Sexually Harassing Assistant

    Allen Baron, a director on ’70s shows such as “The Love Boat” and “Charlie’s Angels,” was sued for sexual harassment on Friday by an assistant who accused him of asking her to touch his penis after he took erectile dysfunction pills. Anna Victoria Dey said she was hired in September 2017 to work as Baron’s […]

  • Leslie Moonves AMC

    Leslie Moonves Allegations Spark Wall Street Unease Over CBS

    Allen Baron, a director on ’70s shows such as “The Love Boat” and “Charlie’s Angels,” was sued for sexual harassment on Friday by an assistant who accused him of asking her to touch his penis after he took erectile dysfunction pills. Anna Victoria Dey said she was hired in September 2017 to work as Baron’s […]

  • Les Moonves Sexual Harassment Allegations

    Six Women Accuse CBS CEO Leslie Moonves of Sexual Misconduct in New Yorker Report

    Allen Baron, a director on ’70s shows such as “The Love Boat” and “Charlie’s Angels,” was sued for sexual harassment on Friday by an assistant who accused him of asking her to touch his penis after he took erectile dysfunction pills. Anna Victoria Dey said she was hired in September 2017 to work as Baron’s […]

  • Leslie MoonvesThe Simon Wiesenthal Center 2018

    Shari Redstone Calls for 'Thorough, Open' Investigation of Leslie Moonves by CBS

    Allen Baron, a director on ’70s shows such as “The Love Boat” and “Charlie’s Angels,” was sued for sexual harassment on Friday by an assistant who accused him of asking her to touch his penis after he took erectile dysfunction pills. Anna Victoria Dey said she was hired in September 2017 to work as Baron’s […]

  • Ed Westwick

    Ed Westwick Won't Face Rape Charges as Prosecutors Cite Insufficient Evidence

    Allen Baron, a director on ’70s shows such as “The Love Boat” and “Charlie’s Angels,” was sued for sexual harassment on Friday by an assistant who accused him of asking her to touch his penis after he took erectile dysfunction pills. Anna Victoria Dey said she was hired in September 2017 to work as Baron’s […]

  • Leslie Moonves

    CBS Board to Investigate Allegations of Sexual Misconduct Against CEO Leslie Moonves

    Allen Baron, a director on ’70s shows such as “The Love Boat” and “Charlie’s Angels,” was sued for sexual harassment on Friday by an assistant who accused him of asking her to touch his penis after he took erectile dysfunction pills. Anna Victoria Dey said she was hired in September 2017 to work as Baron’s […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad