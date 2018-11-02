Alec Baldwin Arrested After Fight in New York

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

By
Alex Stedman

News Editor, Variety.com

Alec Baldwin
CREDIT: Charlie Neibergall/AP/Shutterstock

Alec Baldwin was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after a fight in New York.

A law enforcement source confirmed to Variety that Baldwin was taken into custody on Friday after a dispute with another adult man over a parking space in West Village. Baldwin is believed to have struck the other man, and was subsequently placed under arrest, while the victim was taken to a local hospital.

Baldwin is currently recurring on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” as President Donald Trump. NBC had no comment on the arrest. He also has “Match Game” and talk show “Sundays With Alec Baldwin” on ABC, which did not immediately have a comment.

It’s not the first time Baldwin has run into trouble with the law. He was charged with battery, and later acquitted, in a case involving a photographer in the ’90s. He was arrested for disorderly conduct in 2014.

Baldwin was also photographed in an apparent public altercation with paparazzi in New York in 2013. A police report, however, was not filed in that case.

Trump, who has feuded with Baldwin in the past over the actor’s “SNL” impression, said “I wish him luck” when asked about the arrest by reporters on Friday afternoon, according to NBC.

Variety has reached out to Baldwin’s reps for comment.

