Albert Lee Joins UTA’s Publishing Division (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
UTA
CREDIT: Courtesy of UTA

Albert Lee has joined UTA’s publishing division as an agent based in New York City.

Lee brings nearly two decades of entertainment and publishing experience to the agency. At UTA, he will work to expand the agency’s roster of diverse voices and storytellers, as well as help clients create and leverage original intellectual property across divisions and platforms.

He comes to UTA from independent literary agency Aevitas Creative Management, where his client roster included Gabrielle Union, Vivica A. Fox, tech diversity activist Ellen Pao, and David Lynch Foundation CEO Bob Roth, as well as the estates of Muhammad Ali, Elvis Presley, and Albert Einstein, among others. Prior to becoming a literary agent, Lee served as executive projects director at Wenner Media, parent company to Rolling Stone, US Weekly, and Men’s Journal. He began his career as a theater and dance journalist for The Village Voice.

The hiring comes on the heels of the agency tapping Jim Meenaghan as co-head of United Talent Agency’s Independent Film Group. He will oversee the department with Rena Ronson, its longtime head.

Popular on Variety

  • Laura Dern Angela Bassett

    Laura Dern, Angela Bassett Reflect on Their Own #MeToo Experiences

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

More Biz

  • Wall Street Journal

    Matt Murray Named Wall Street Journal Editor, Gerard Baker Shifts to Editor-at-Large

    Albert Lee has joined UTA’s publishing division as an agent based in New York City. Lee brings nearly two decades of entertainment and publishing experience to the agency. At UTA, he will work to expand the agency’s roster of diverse voices and storytellers, as well as help clients create and leverage original intellectual property across […]

  • Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein arrives

    Judge Orders Release of Harvey Weinstein's Employment Contract

    Albert Lee has joined UTA’s publishing division as an agent based in New York City. Lee brings nearly two decades of entertainment and publishing experience to the agency. At UTA, he will work to expand the agency’s roster of diverse voices and storytellers, as well as help clients create and leverage original intellectual property across […]

  • Comcast, Fox's Battle for Sky Underscores

    Sky's Fate Will Be Settled Independently of Comcast-Disney's Fox Battle (Analysis)

    Albert Lee has joined UTA’s publishing division as an agent based in New York City. Lee brings nearly two decades of entertainment and publishing experience to the agency. At UTA, he will work to expand the agency’s roster of diverse voices and storytellers, as well as help clients create and leverage original intellectual property across […]

  • Ozzy Osbourne, AEG Attorneys Spar in

    Ozzy Osbourne, AEG Attorneys Trade Fighting Words in Latest Round of L.A. Venue Wars

    Albert Lee has joined UTA’s publishing division as an agent based in New York City. Lee brings nearly two decades of entertainment and publishing experience to the agency. At UTA, he will work to expand the agency’s roster of diverse voices and storytellers, as well as help clients create and leverage original intellectual property across […]

  • Kate Spade Dead

    Lena Dunham, Ivanka Trump, Other Celebrities React to Kate Spade's Sudden Death

    Albert Lee has joined UTA’s publishing division as an agent based in New York City. Lee brings nearly two decades of entertainment and publishing experience to the agency. At UTA, he will work to expand the agency’s roster of diverse voices and storytellers, as well as help clients create and leverage original intellectual property across […]

  • 'Star Wars' Actress Kelly Marie Tran

    'Star Wars' Actress Kelly Marie Tran Leaves Social Media After Months of Harassment

    Albert Lee has joined UTA’s publishing division as an agent based in New York City. Lee brings nearly two decades of entertainment and publishing experience to the agency. At UTA, he will work to expand the agency’s roster of diverse voices and storytellers, as well as help clients create and leverage original intellectual property across […]

  • Kate Spade Dead

    Fashion Designer Kate Spade Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

    Albert Lee has joined UTA’s publishing division as an agent based in New York City. Lee brings nearly two decades of entertainment and publishing experience to the agency. At UTA, he will work to expand the agency’s roster of diverse voices and storytellers, as well as help clients create and leverage original intellectual property across […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad