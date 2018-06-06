Albert Lee Joins UTA’s Publishing Division (EXCLUSIVE)

Albert Lee has joined UTA’s publishing division as an agent based in New York City.

Lee brings nearly two decades of entertainment and publishing experience to the agency. At UTA, he will work to expand the agency’s roster of diverse voices and storytellers, as well as help clients create and leverage original intellectual property across divisions and platforms.

He comes to UTA from independent literary agency Aevitas Creative Management, where his client roster included Gabrielle Union, Vivica A. Fox, tech diversity activist Ellen Pao, and David Lynch Foundation CEO Bob Roth, as well as the estates of Muhammad Ali, Elvis Presley, and Albert Einstein, among others. Prior to becoming a literary agent, Lee served as executive projects director at Wenner Media, parent company to Rolling Stone, US Weekly, and Men’s Journal. He began his career as a theater and dance journalist for The Village Voice.

The hiring comes on the heels of the agency tapping Jim Meenaghan as co-head of United Talent Agency’s Independent Film Group. He will oversee the department with Rena Ronson, its longtime head.