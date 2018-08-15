You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Aerosmith Announce ‘Deuces Are Wild’ Las Vegas Residency

Variety Staff

CREDIT: Joe Russo/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Aerosmith today announced a headlining residency called “Deuces Are Wild” in Las Vegas. Shows begin on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM on the Vegas strip, and are currently scheduled through July 9.

“We are going to bring hot, sexy rock and roll to Vegas!!” said the band’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry.  “The residency allows us to take 50 years of performing experience and create a one of kind show with the best music, best production design, best sound, in a world-class state of the art venue. These shows will be epic!”

The residency, promoted by Live Nation and MGM Resorts International, features “never-seen-before visuals and audio from Aerosmith recording sessions” via producer Giles Martin, who crafted the sound for the Beatles’ “Love” Cirque du Soleil show in Vegas. The band has also teamed with THX and L-Acoustics, who will deliver “the world’s first THX Certified live performance presented in L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound.”

Members of Aerosmith’s “Aero Force One” fan club get first shot at the tickets on Aug. 16, with official presale credit card Citi members next on Aug. 20.

The 18 performances going on sale are:

April 2019: 6, 8, 11, 13, 16, 18, 21, 23, 26

June 2019: 19, 22, 24, 27, 29

July 2019: 2, 4, 7, 9

 

