AEG Presents Ups Gary Gersh to President of Global Touring and Talent

By
Variety Staff

AEG has promoted Gary Gersh to president of global touring and talent for AEG Presents, where he will oversee all aspects of the concert promoter’s worldwide touring operations and talent relations.

The company also announced that LoyalT Management co-founder Rich Schaefer, who joined AEG earlier this year, has been named SVP of its global touring division, and Portugal. The Man manager Rich Holtzman will be signing on as SVP of artist development and marketing.

Gersh, whose career stretches back to the early ’80s (and who signed both Nirvana and Sonic Youth to Geffen’s DGC imprint) joined AEG in 2015 after heading up the management company The Artist Organization (Portugal. the Man, John Legend, Lenny Kravitz). He also headed Capitol Records during the 1990s and founded G.A.S. Entertainment with Foo Fighters/Beck manager John Silva in 1999.

AEG Presents CEO Jay Marciano said in a statement that Gersh’s “extensive background as an accomplished label president, artist manager and touring executive made him the obvious choice to spearhead the expansion of our touring division. His plan to centralize tour operations to more closely align with our growing international network of touring producers will further establish AEG as a leader in global touring.”

The company also announced that several execs will move into the new global touring division, including marketing VP Nicole Neal and talent buyer Jonny Shuman.

