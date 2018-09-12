AEG Ends Block-Booking Policy Connecting L.A.’s Staples Center and London’s O2 Arena

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

CREDIT: Emilio Flores/Invision/AP

After several years of fierce battle, AEG Presents is ending the “block-booking” policy whereby artists who perform at the company’s O2 Arena in London would be bound to play its Staples Center in Los Angeles instead of the Forum, the main competing venue in the city.

While claims conflict, AEG says it began the policy due to a similar one by competitor Azoff-MSG Entertainment connecting the Forum with New York’s Madison Square Garden. Azoff-MSG recently denied that such a policy was in place.

“Going forward promoters for artists who want to play the O2 will no longer to be required to commit to playing Staples,” AEG Presents CEO Jay Marciano told Variety on Wednesday. “We would only require that commitment if we had reason to believe that artists were being somehow pressured to play the Forum in order to have access to the Garden. But we’ve had a lot of feedback from artists and agents and managers that they’re no longer [feeling that pressure]. We’re pleased that this is the end result.”

Several months ago, AEG’s policy led to a lawsuit from Ozzy Osbourne and his manager Sharon, although the status of that lawsuit is unclear at press time. A lawyer for the Osbournes did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment, however Irving Azoff said in a statement:

“It’s a great day for artists when those of us that make a living serving them recognize that artists should have the right to their own decisions, especially regarding choice of venues to play. I applaud Jay Marciano and AEG’s decision to put artists first, and of course thanks to Ozzy and Sharon for standing up for everyone.”

More to come…

