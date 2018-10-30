You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Adam Reed Named CEO of Thinkfactory Media as Leslie Greif Departs for New Venture

Cynthia Littleton

Adam Reed and Leslie Greif
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adam Reed and Leslie Greif

Adam Reed is taking the reins of Thinkfactory Media as founder and CEO Leslie Greif departs for a new entertainment venture.

Reed has been with the production banner since 2004 and was upped to president in 2016. ITV America bought a majority stake in Thinkfactory for $30 million in 2013 and has now completed its buyout of the entire company. Greif is believed to have come to the end of his contract and earn-out period for the transaction. Like so many indie producers who sold their shops to larger production groups in recent years, Greif has set his sights on building a new company.

Thinkfactory Media is one of the most unique and successful shops in our business – the legacy of Leslie Greif is undisputed and we know his next endeavor will be an immensely successful one,” said ITV Studios America David George. “We could not be more confident in Adam’s creative and business acumen, and leadership, as he takes the reins of the company. Thinkfactory is beautifully positioned to embark with ITV America on its next chapter and we’re extremely bullish on the future.”

Thinkfactory Media is known for its mix of scripted projects, including the History miniseries “Hatfields & McCoys” and “Texas Rising,” and reality fare ranging from A&E Network’s “Gene Simmons Family Jewels” to Bravo’s “Million Dollar Matchmaker.”

Greif founded the company as Greif Co. in 1992. One of its first successes was the long-running CBS drama series “Walker, Texas Ranger.” Greif said he would soon unveil details of his new venture.

“I have loved every minute I’ve spent building Thinkfactory and creating our shows, and working with ITV, an incredible partner,” said Greif. “There is always sadness to leave your ‘baby’ but, at the same time, I feel great in leaving the company on a high note, with a robust slate and in the talented, capable hands of Adam Reed.”

Reed has served as a hands-on producer of Thinkfactory’s signature series including “Family Jewels” (on which he is co-creator) and 11 seasons of We TV’s “Marriage Boot Camp.”

“It’s been a glorious 14 years at Thinkfactory, and to be given the chance to take the kind of creative risks that can change how entertainment content is made, and even defined, is an amazing gift,” Reed said. “I am grateful to Leslie who is an incomparable creative, as well as mentor and friend, and am so proud of everything we have accomplished.”

