Abrams Artist Agency Owner Harry Abrams Sells Company to Robert Attermann, Brian Cho and Adam Bold

Robert Attermann Brian Cho Adam Bold
CREDIT: Richard Gasparro

One of the more well known boutique agencies is making a major change.

Abrams Artist Agency owner Harry Abrams has sold the company to long-time executives Robert Attermann and Brian Cho and their new partner, entrepreneur and producer Adam Bold.

Bold, who co-founded and invested in two other entertainment ventures under his Superbrands LLC umbrella, has taken over the role of chairman; Attermann, who previously served as COO, is now CEO; Cho, the former CFO, is now president and COO. Neal Altman is also part of the ownership group. Harry Abrams will help guide this new team through the transition and hold the title of founder and adviser.

“Abrams Artists Agency has been built on a strong ethos that the client always comes first; I know with this transition to new ownership with Robert, Brian, and Adam at the helm, that this will continue, and the next forty years will be filled with incredible growth and opportunity,” Abrams said. “Our clients and the agents here are to be commended in helping build this company to what it is today. I know the future is bright.”

“We are indebted to Harry for the leadership and guidance he has provided us in order to see this transition through,” said Attermann and Cho in a joint statement. “We are excited about the future of Abrams Artists Agency — with our partner, Adam Bold — and know that collectively we will help continue a legacy, as well as grow the business in a meaningful and profound way.”

“We live in a time when both opportunities and pitfalls in the entertainment industry are changing rapidly because of digital trends and disruption to the traditional media landscape. We will always be on the cutting edge of what will be most productive for our clients today, as well as whatever comes next,” said Bold. “By fostering a culture of value and inclusion, we can implement ideas that will create numerous new benefits to our clients as Abrams Artists Agency becomes the benchmark for client experience in the industry.”

