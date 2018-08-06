A2IM Announces New Executive Committee, Promotions

The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) has announced the new executive committee of its board as well as promotions within the organization’s team. The committee is elected by the board and comprises: Louis Posen, owner of Hopeless Records as chairman; Glen Barros, COO of Concord Music Group as treasurer; and Portia Sabin, president of Kill Rock Stars as secretary.

Also, Lisa Hresko has been promoted from senior manager to director of member services and international relations, and Marcus Assenmacher, who moves from senior manager to director of events.

“The A2IM membership is fortunate to have such a highly-qualified and participatory board and executive committee. They bolster our organization and are a seemingly bottomless resource for myself and the A2IM team. Of course, nothing would happen without our relentlessly resourceful team and am thrilled to see both Lisa and Marcus earn well-deserved promotions,” said Richard James Burgess, CEO, A2IM.

The organization also hosts the annual Libera Awards.

The organization’s board of directors consists of the following: Laura Ballance – Merge Records, Glen Barros – Concord, Glenn Dicker – YepRoc/Redeye, Kris Gillespie – Domino Recording Co., Andrew Kautz – Big Machine Label Group, Tony Kiewel – Sub Pop Records, Rosie Lopez – Tommy Boy, Louis Posen – Hopeless Records, Thaddeus Rudd – Mom & Pop, Portia Sabin – Kill Rock Stars and Victor Zaraya – R&T Industries