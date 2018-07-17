2019 Grammy Awards to Air on Feb. 10, Academy Announces Voting Deadlines

The 61st annual Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, the Recording Academy and CBS, the show’s longtime home network, announced today. The show will air live on CBS from 8-11:30 p.m. ET/ 5-8:30 p.m. PT.

Nominations will be announced in all 84 categories on Wednesday, Dec. 5 and will honor recordings released between Oct. 1, 2017 and Sept. 30, 2018.

“We are delighted to host the world’s premier music event back in our hometown and look forward to celebrating the remarkable musical contributions made by songwriters, producers, engineers, mixers and recording artists,” said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “As always, Grammy season will kick off with a series of events that showcase various genres of music, educational programs and our charitable initiatives. We look forward to working with our Los Angeles partners to produce some remarkable and unforgettable events.”

“It is exciting that ‘Music’s Biggest Night’ will be back at the Staples Center in the heart of the City of Angels,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events, CBS Entertainment. “We look forward to showcasing musicians across multiple musical genres on the world’s biggest stage.”

As previously announced, the show and Grammy Week will return to Los Angeles after being held in New York earlier this year for the first time since 2003 — a visit that met logistical, financial and other challenges that the Academy is still navigating. The show will be Portnow’s last as chairman and CEO, as he announced in May that he is stepping down in 2019.

In a controversial move, the Academy recently announced that the number of nominees for the four top categories — Best New Artist and Album, Song and Record of the Year — will be expanded from five to eight. Bruno Mars swept three out of the four major categories at the 2018 awards.

Key dates and deadlines for the Grammy Awards process and Grammy Week events are as follows:

Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Online Entry Process Closes

Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018

First Round of Voting Opens

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018

First Round of Voting Closes

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018

Nominees Announced

Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018

Final Round of Voting Opens

Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019

Final Round of Voting Closes

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019

Producers & Engineers Wing celebration

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019

Music Educator Award Presentation

Grammy In The Schools Live!

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019

Entertainment Law Initiative Event & Scholarship Presentation

MusiCares Person of the Year

Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019

Grammy Nominees Reception

Clive Davis’ and the Recording Academy’s Pre-Grammy Gala

Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019

Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony

61st Annual Grammy Awards

Grammy Celebration