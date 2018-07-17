2019 Grammy Awards to Air on Feb. 10, Academy Announces Voting Deadlines

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bruno Mars Grammys
CREDIT: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The 61st annual Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, the Recording Academy and CBS, the show’s longtime home network, announced today. The show will air live on CBS from 8-11:30 p.m. ET/ 5-8:30 p.m. PT.

Nominations will be announced in all 84 categories on Wednesday, Dec. 5 and will honor recordings released between Oct. 1, 2017 and Sept. 30, 2018.

“We are delighted to host the world’s premier music event back in our hometown and look forward to celebrating the remarkable musical contributions made by songwriters, producers, engineers, mixers and recording artists,” said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “As always, Grammy season will kick off with a series of events that showcase various genres of music, educational programs and our charitable initiatives. We look forward to working with our Los Angeles partners to produce some remarkable and unforgettable events.”

“It is exciting that ‘Music’s Biggest Night’ will be back at the Staples Center in the heart of the City of Angels,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events, CBS Entertainment. “We look forward to showcasing musicians across multiple musical genres on the world’s biggest stage.”

Related

As previously announced, the show and Grammy Week will return to Los Angeles after being held in New York earlier this year for the first time since 2003 — a visit that met logistical, financial and other challenges that the Academy is still navigating. The show will be Portnow’s last as chairman and CEO, as he announced in May that he is stepping down in 2019.

In a controversial move, the Academy recently announced that the number of nominees for the four top categories — Best New Artist and Album, Song and Record of the Year — will be expanded from five to eight. Bruno Mars swept three out of the four major categories at the 2018 awards.

Key dates and deadlines for the Grammy Awards process and Grammy Week events are as follows:

Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Online Entry Process Closes

Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018
First Round of Voting Opens

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018
First Round of Voting Closes

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018
Nominees Announced

Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018
Final Round of Voting Opens

Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019
Final Round of Voting Closes

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
Producers & Engineers Wing celebration

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
Music Educator Award Presentation
Grammy In The Schools Live!

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
Entertainment Law Initiative Event & Scholarship Presentation
MusiCares Person of the Year 

Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
Grammy Nominees Reception
Clive Davis’ and the Recording Academy’s Pre-Grammy Gala

Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony
61st Annual Grammy Awards
Grammy Celebration

 

More TV

  • Ann Rice Vampire Chronicles

    'Vampire Chronicles' Series in Development at Hulu

    The 61st annual Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, the Recording Academy and CBS, the show’s longtime home network, announced today. The show will air live on CBS from 8-11:30 p.m. ET/ 5-8:30 p.m. PT. Nominations will be announced in all 84 categories on Wednesday, […]

  • Bruno Mars Grammys

    2019 Grammy Awards to Air on Feb. 10, Academy Announces Voting Deadlines

    The 61st annual Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, the Recording Academy and CBS, the show’s longtime home network, announced today. The show will air live on CBS from 8-11:30 p.m. ET/ 5-8:30 p.m. PT. Nominations will be announced in all 84 categories on Wednesday, […]

  • Pussy Riot protesters invade the pitch

    Pussy Riot Members Given Brief Jail Sentences for World Cup Protest

    The 61st annual Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, the Recording Academy and CBS, the show’s longtime home network, announced today. The show will air live on CBS from 8-11:30 p.m. ET/ 5-8:30 p.m. PT. Nominations will be announced in all 84 categories on Wednesday, […]

  • Amazon, TF1 Go Behind the Scenes

    Amazon, TF1 Go Behind the Scenes With French World Cup Team (EXCLUSIVE)

    The 61st annual Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, the Recording Academy and CBS, the show’s longtime home network, announced today. The show will air live on CBS from 8-11:30 p.m. ET/ 5-8:30 p.m. PT. Nominations will be announced in all 84 categories on Wednesday, […]

  • 'The Bachelorette' Week 8 Recap: Becca

    'The Bachelorette' Recap: Becca Kufrin Meets the Families on Hometown Dates

    The 61st annual Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, the Recording Academy and CBS, the show’s longtime home network, announced today. The show will air live on CBS from 8-11:30 p.m. ET/ 5-8:30 p.m. PT. Nominations will be announced in all 84 categories on Wednesday, […]

  • Will Catlett

    'Love Is___' Star William Catlett Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

    The 61st annual Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, the Recording Academy and CBS, the show’s longtime home network, announced today. The show will air live on CBS from 8-11:30 p.m. ET/ 5-8:30 p.m. PT. Nominations will be announced in all 84 categories on Wednesday, […]

  • Nick Cannon King of the Dancehall

    TV News Roundup: Nick Cannon to Host 2018 Teen Choice Awards

    The 61st annual Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, the Recording Academy and CBS, the show’s longtime home network, announced today. The show will air live on CBS from 8-11:30 p.m. ET/ 5-8:30 p.m. PT. Nominations will be announced in all 84 categories on Wednesday, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad