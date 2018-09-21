Sarah Jessica Parker Unveils Second Collaboration With Gap

She’s one of Hollywood’s most stylish celebrities, but Sarah Jessica Parker is no diva when it comes to her favorite brands. The trend-setting actress has teamed up with Gap to launch a new kids collection for the American retailer.

Rooted in Parker’s affinity for family heirlooms, each piece in the limited-edition “Gap | Sarah Jessica Parker” collection is inspired by “hand me downs” — meant to be shared and passed down, with a tale to tell. The collection includes clothing and accessories for boys and girls, in sizes XS to XXL (roughly 3-13 years old). Prices range from $14.95 to $78.

Parker, who is the mother to son James Wilkie and twin daughters Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge (with husband Matthew Broderick), says she was inspired by nostalgic pieces from her childhood, and well-worn items her kids have shared through the years. In keeping with Gap’s classic, preppy aesthetic, the collection includes plenty of plaid shirts, cozy sweats, and floral dresses embellished with whimsical prints, florals, polka dots, and stripes.

This is the second season Parker has teamed up with Gap, and the actress, who wrapped Season 2 of her HBO comedy “Divorce” earlier this year, says it was important to create something that could outlast current fashion trends.

“Working with the Gap design team again was just amazing – everyone was so enthusiastic about the idea of hand-me-downs, wearing and passing along to get as much use as possible, especially when the clothes are charming and well made,” says Parker. “The collection was designed with that in mind. It’s important to take care of each other and share pieces that are meaningful and have a sentiment attached.”

The collection is available in-store and online now. In addition to her Gap collaboration, Parker also has her own shoe line, “SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker,” which is available online at retailers like Bloomingdale’s and Amazon Fashion.

