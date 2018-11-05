AFM: Alison Thompson, Fred Tsui, Gene George Join IFTA Board

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of IFTA

Prominent film sales executives, Alison Thompson, founder of Cornerstone Films, Lionsgate’s Gene George, and Frederick Tsui of Hong Kong-based Media Asia are among eight new members elected to the board of the International Film & Television Alliance.

IFTA is the global trade association representing the independent film and TV businesses. It counts 140 member companies from 22 countries and territories.

Among its activities, IFTA lobbies governments and major companies on behalf of the independent sector. It is also involved in collections, arbitration and the establishment of model licensing contracts for international film trade. IFTA is also the organizer of this week’s ongoing American Film Market, in Santa Monica.

“This board represents the true global breadth of IFTA’s membership. The expertise each one brings to the table will be invaluable to the organization as we face the future,” said IFTA chair Michael Ryan in a statement.

Other newcomers are Nat McCormick (of The Exchange,) Pierre David (Reel One Entertainment,) Anna Marsh (StudioCanal,) Lloyd Kaufman (Troma Entertainment) and Alexandra Cocean (Voltage Pictures.)

The full board also includes those serving the second year of a two-year term. They are Tannaz Anisi (13 Films,) Paul Bales (The Asylum,), Caroline Couret-Delegue (Film Seekers,) Gabrielle Stewart (Hanway Films,) Carl Clifton (Hyde Park International,) Jason Buckley (Lakeshore Entertainment,) Jeffrey Greenstein (Millennium Media,) Jeannine Tang (Participant Media,) and Lise Romanoff (Vision Films).

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Biz

  • Alison Thompson, Fred Tsui, Gene George

    AFM: Alison Thompson, Fred Tsui, Gene George Join IFTA Board

    Prominent film sales executives, Alison Thompson, founder of Cornerstone Films, Lionsgate’s Gene George, and Frederick Tsui of Hong Kong-based Media Asia are among eight new members elected to the board of the International Film & Television Alliance. IFTA is the global trade association representing the independent film and TV businesses. It counts 140 member companies […]

  • Joe Clayton

    Joe Clayton, Former CEO of Dish and Sirius Satellite Radio, Dies at 69

    Prominent film sales executives, Alison Thompson, founder of Cornerstone Films, Lionsgate’s Gene George, and Frederick Tsui of Hong Kong-based Media Asia are among eight new members elected to the board of the International Film & Television Alliance. IFTA is the global trade association representing the independent film and TV businesses. It counts 140 member companies […]

  • Rihanna, Axl Rose Slam Trump for

    Rihanna, Axl Rose Slam President Trump for Using Their Music at Rallies

    Prominent film sales executives, Alison Thompson, founder of Cornerstone Films, Lionsgate’s Gene George, and Frederick Tsui of Hong Kong-based Media Asia are among eight new members elected to the board of the International Film & Television Alliance. IFTA is the global trade association representing the independent film and TV businesses. It counts 140 member companies […]

  • Prince Super Bowl

    Prince Estate and Sony Music Release Rare Videos From 1995-2010 (Watch)

    Prominent film sales executives, Alison Thompson, founder of Cornerstone Films, Lionsgate’s Gene George, and Frederick Tsui of Hong Kong-based Media Asia are among eight new members elected to the board of the International Film & Television Alliance. IFTA is the global trade association representing the independent film and TV businesses. It counts 140 member companies […]

  • Julianne Moore, Rosario Dawson Urge Voters

    Julianne Moore, Rosario Dawson Urge Voters to Combat Trump Immigration Policies (Watch)

    Prominent film sales executives, Alison Thompson, founder of Cornerstone Films, Lionsgate’s Gene George, and Frederick Tsui of Hong Kong-based Media Asia are among eight new members elected to the board of the International Film & Television Alliance. IFTA is the global trade association representing the independent film and TV businesses. It counts 140 member companies […]

  • Silence

    Taiwan Expands Production Incentives Scheme

    Prominent film sales executives, Alison Thompson, founder of Cornerstone Films, Lionsgate’s Gene George, and Frederick Tsui of Hong Kong-based Media Asia are among eight new members elected to the board of the International Film & Television Alliance. IFTA is the global trade association representing the independent film and TV businesses. It counts 140 member companies […]

  • Iggy Azalea at Hits 97.3, Fort

    Iggy Azalea Parts Ways With Island Records: ‘I’m Officially Unsigned!’

    Prominent film sales executives, Alison Thompson, founder of Cornerstone Films, Lionsgate’s Gene George, and Frederick Tsui of Hong Kong-based Media Asia are among eight new members elected to the board of the International Film & Television Alliance. IFTA is the global trade association representing the independent film and TV businesses. It counts 140 member companies […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad