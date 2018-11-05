AFM: Alison Thompson, Fred Tsui, Gene George Join IFTA Board

Prominent film sales executives, Alison Thompson, founder of Cornerstone Films, Lionsgate’s Gene George, and Frederick Tsui of Hong Kong-based Media Asia are among eight new members elected to the board of the International Film & Television Alliance.

IFTA is the global trade association representing the independent film and TV businesses. It counts 140 member companies from 22 countries and territories.

Among its activities, IFTA lobbies governments and major companies on behalf of the independent sector. It is also involved in collections, arbitration and the establishment of model licensing contracts for international film trade. IFTA is also the organizer of this week’s ongoing American Film Market, in Santa Monica.

“This board represents the true global breadth of IFTA’s membership. The expertise each one brings to the table will be invaluable to the organization as we face the future,” said IFTA chair Michael Ryan in a statement.

Other newcomers are Nat McCormick (of The Exchange,) Pierre David (Reel One Entertainment,) Anna Marsh (StudioCanal,) Lloyd Kaufman (Troma Entertainment) and Alexandra Cocean (Voltage Pictures.)

The full board also includes those serving the second year of a two-year term. They are Tannaz Anisi (13 Films,) Paul Bales (The Asylum,), Caroline Couret-Delegue (Film Seekers,) Gabrielle Stewart (Hanway Films,) Carl Clifton (Hyde Park International,) Jason Buckley (Lakeshore Entertainment,) Jeffrey Greenstein (Millennium Media,) Jeannine Tang (Participant Media,) and Lise Romanoff (Vision Films).