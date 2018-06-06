WIA, Les Femmes S’Animent Set Sponsors, Live-Stream for Women in Animation World Summit at Annecy

Terry Flores

Women in Animation World Summit logo
CREDIT: Elizabeth Ito

The Women in Animation World Summit from the Women in Animation organization and Les Femmes S’Animent will be held on Monday, June 11, at the Imperial Palace Hotel in conjunction with the Annecy International Animation Festival and MIFA 2018.

Summit sponsors include DreamWorks Animation, Netflix, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Blue Sky Studios, Paramount Animation, Pixar, Sony Pictures Animation, Warner Animation Group, Warner Bros. Animation, the Centre National du Cinema et del l’Image Animee, Cube Creative Productions, Cyber Group Studios, Piste Rouge, SACD, SPFA, TeamTO, and 22D Music Group.

“Building on the great response to last year’s Women in Animation World Summit, we could not be more thrilled to have the support of so many major studios and partners, marking our most robust sponsorship presence ever for any WIA event,” said president of Women in Animation Marge Dean. “We are excited to present the theme of ‘Inclusion and Intersectionality’ at this year’s summit to serve as a conversation that begins at Annecy 2018 and continues throughout the year.”

The daylong event features a number of panels and presentations and will be live-streamed on the WIA Facebook page via Facebook Live. The live-stream will be available for WIA and LFA members privately after the Annecy festival concludes on June 15.

Disney Studios’ VP of multicultural audience engagement Julie Ann Crommett, the WIA’s secretary, will deliver the keynote address to kick off the summit. A lunchtime talk featuring industry leaders and influencers will be moderated by Netflix VP of kids and family Melissa Cobb.

Panels include NextGen World View, led by Crommett; What 50/50 Means to Allies, moderated by WIA chair of male allies Mark Osborne, director of “The Little Prince”; A Conversation With Women Directors moderated by DreamWorks Animation’s Bonnie Arnold, who heads up the WIA’s advisory board; and developing diverse talent, moderated by Fox Family president Vanessa Morrison.

A series of breakfast meetings hosted by WIA and LFA will be held throughout the festival and are open to all attendees. The informal meetings will take place at the Brasserie du Parc from 8:30 to 10 a.m. local time June 12-15.

For more information, visit the WIA and LFA websites.

