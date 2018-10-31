You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Reality-Show Hosts Are Banking Some of the Biggest Bucks in Television

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Star Salaries Revealed
CREDIT: CBS

Some of the most eye-popping paydays in broadcast TV these days are being generated by unscripted TV show hosts.

Kevin Hart, Ellen DeGeneres and Dwayne Johnson are pulling in some $500,000 per episode for hosting competition series on CBS and NBC: CBS’ “TKO: Total Knock Out” for Hart, NBC’s “Ellen’s Game of Games” for DeGeneres and NBC’s upcoming “Titan Games” for Johnson. Jamie Foxx is understood to pocket some $350,000 an episode for Fox’s musical quiz show “Beat Shazam.”

Unscripted TV series have long been seen as the low-cost alternative that help networks balance their budgets as the price of scripted series climbs ever higher. That’s still true, but the crowded TV landscape means that networks have to spend more to make unscripted series stand out.

“Once you’ve invested $25 million to launch a show, if another $3 million to $5 million [in host fees] makes the difference between success or failure, it’s worth it,” says a veteran talent agent in the unscripted arena. Success in the U.S. market also frequently determines the prices format rights will fetch in other markets, the source notes.

Related

As such, the demand for star power has created a windfall for A-listers with the inclination to play games or crack wise while people try to make their way through an obstacle course.

“These are people who are really, really good at what they do,” says Mark Burnett, veteran producer and chairman of MGM Television, the home of “TKO: Total Knock Out” and “Beat Shazam.” “If you want to have that level of capability on the screen combined with the marketing value of a star and the umbrella effect it has on promotion for the network, you have to pay them.”

The income gap between the haves and have-nots in the unscripted realm is underscored by the pay scale for Netflix’s “Queer Eye” revival. As a group of largely unknowns, the new Fab Five — Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness — each took in all of $5,000 per episode for the first eight episodes of the show, according to knowledgeable sources. That rose to $7,500 for Season 2, plus a $20,000 bonus apiece.

But nobody needs to throw a rent party for the Fab Five. Each member of the group is now said to be raking in seven figures through endorsement and branding deals, speaking engagements and other off-screen opportunities. Which only goes to prove the TV truism that there’s no faster way to become a star than by hitching a ride into America’s living rooms.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More TV

  • Channel 4 Setting Up National HQ

    U.K.’s Channel 4 Setting Up National HQ in Leeds, Creative Hubs in Bristol, Glasgow

    Some of the most eye-popping paydays in broadcast TV these days are being generated by unscripted TV show hosts. Kevin Hart, Ellen DeGeneres and Dwayne Johnson are pulling in some $500,000 per episode for hosting competition series on CBS and NBC: CBS’ “TKO: Total Knock Out” for Hart, NBC’s “Ellen’s Game of Games” for DeGeneres […]

  • BBC America Orders Terry Pratchett's 'The

    BBC America Orders Terry Pratchett's 'The Watch' to Series

    Some of the most eye-popping paydays in broadcast TV these days are being generated by unscripted TV show hosts. Kevin Hart, Ellen DeGeneres and Dwayne Johnson are pulling in some $500,000 per episode for hosting competition series on CBS and NBC: CBS’ “TKO: Total Knock Out” for Hart, NBC’s “Ellen’s Game of Games” for DeGeneres […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    What's Leaving Netflix in November 2018

    Some of the most eye-popping paydays in broadcast TV these days are being generated by unscripted TV show hosts. Kevin Hart, Ellen DeGeneres and Dwayne Johnson are pulling in some $500,000 per episode for hosting competition series on CBS and NBC: CBS’ “TKO: Total Knock Out” for Hart, NBC’s “Ellen’s Game of Games” for DeGeneres […]

  • Leslie Odom Jr-Kerry Washington

    Leslie Odom Jr. to Star in ABC Comedy Put Pilot With Kerry Washington Producing

    Some of the most eye-popping paydays in broadcast TV these days are being generated by unscripted TV show hosts. Kevin Hart, Ellen DeGeneres and Dwayne Johnson are pulling in some $500,000 per episode for hosting competition series on CBS and NBC: CBS’ “TKO: Total Knock Out” for Hart, NBC’s “Ellen’s Game of Games” for DeGeneres […]

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Reality-Show Hosts Are Banking Some of the Biggest Bucks in Television

    Some of the most eye-popping paydays in broadcast TV these days are being generated by unscripted TV show hosts. Kevin Hart, Ellen DeGeneres and Dwayne Johnson are pulling in some $500,000 per episode for hosting competition series on CBS and NBC: CBS’ “TKO: Total Knock Out” for Hart, NBC’s “Ellen’s Game of Games” for DeGeneres […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad